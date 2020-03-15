Software-Defined Data Center Market Report States Full Industry Analysis, Growth Volume and Cost Structure 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 33.5 Billion in 2018 to US$ 96.5 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during the forecast period. SDDC Market spread across 117 Pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 58 tables and 37 figures in now available in this research report.

Software-Defined Data Center combines vendor-agnostic hardware with software-driven intelligence. Moreover, it enables the execution of applications entirely on the logically defined resources that are abstracted from the underlying hardware. Owing to the hardware agnostic nature of the SDDC architecture, SDDC can be implemented even on basic hardware configurations.

Software-Defined Computing (SDC) is a mature and widely adopted technology from leading vendors, such as Microsoft, Citrix, and VMw are, and served by multiple products. SDC facilitates virtualization and aggregation of compute resources into resource pools. These resource pools are provisioned and offered based on availability and computing requirements. It is used to divide physical servers into multiple isolated virtual environments. SDC provides software tools that facilitate the efficient and dynamic allocation of workloads across servers in the system.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global Software-Defined Data Center market in 2018. The region is considered as most mature in the SDDC market, as there is a presence of most large enterprises. This region is home to some of the leading, well-established suppliers, as well as end-user verticals, in the global SDDC market. Organizations shifting toward SDDC solutions and services, and increasing adoption of digital business strategies are the major factors that are expected to drive the adoption of SDDC offerings in North America.

Most Popular Companies in the Software-Defined Data Center Market include are VMware (US), Microsoft (US), HPE (US), Nutanix (US), Dell EMC (US), Huawei (China), Cisco (US), IBM (US), NEC (Japan), RedHat (US), Oracle (US), SUSE (Germany), Fujitsu (Japan), Citrix (US), Lenovo (Hong Kong).

