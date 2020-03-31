Software Composition Analysis Market Analysis, Segmentation, Competitors Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Software composition analysis (SCA) is a software that is used to provide security from potential cyber threat. It is responsible for performing detailed software code security analysis when developing or buying any software. Enterprises can find and fix a software vulnerability to prevent being exploited for malicious purposes with help of SCA by reviewing internally developed applications before being deployed and third-party software before being purchased.

Market Dynamics

Increasing security concerns in open source coding and growing adoption of cloud-based technologies are the major factors driving growth of the software composition analysis market. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, by 2020, around 92% of the workload is expected to be processed by cloud data centers. Moreover, increasing adoption of mobile devices and internet is expected to escalate the overall market growth. For instance, around 3.4 billion internet users were reported worldwide in 2016, and around 44% of the global population accessed internet in the same year. Majority of the global internet users were located in Asia Pacific. China was the leading country in digital marketing in the world with over 720 million internet users in 2016.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of Software Composition Analysis market, market size (US$ Million), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2017– 2025), considering 2016 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the key players

It profiles key players in the global Software Composition Analysis market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, Software Composition Analysis Market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as part of this study include, WhiteSource Software, Sonatype, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., WhiteHat Security, Veracode (CA Technologies), Flexera, NexB, Inc., SourceClear, and Rogue Wave Software.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global Software Composition Analysis market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Software Composition Analysis market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Software Composition Analysis Market, By Component: Solution Policy management Risk Management, Alerting, and Reporting Vulnerability Detection License Management Others Services Professional Services Consulting Services Support & Maintenance Others Managed Services

Global Software Composition Analysis Market, By Deployment Model Cloud Based On-Premise

Global Software Composition Analysis Market, By Organization Size Small and Mid-sized Companies Large Enterprises

Global Software Composition Analysis Market, By Verticals Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Government & Defense IT & Telecom Healthcare Retail & E-Commerce Automotive Manufacturing Others



