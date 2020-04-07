Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market is expected to grow at High CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

North America software-as-a-service (SaaS) market

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is a kind of cloud computing in which a third-party provider manages applications and makes them accessible to consumers over the internet. It removes the need for organisations to install and run applications on their computers or in their data centres, which eliminates the cost of hardware acquisition, provisioning and maintenance, as well as software licensing, installation and support.

The SaaS market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.59% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Based on the deployment model, the SaaS market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. The private cloud and public cloud models are showing a positive trend in the market and the companies are trying to employ the hybrid cloud model in the recent future. The public cloud market has the largest market share, whereas the private cloud market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

Depending on application, the SaaS market can be bifurcated into enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM) and others. Other application types include web conferencing platforms, messaging applications and collaborations. HRM has the largest market share and is also predicted to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

By vertical, the SaaS market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education and others. The BFSI segment continues to hold the largest market share in the vertical segment, and the manufacturing segment will be growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.

North America is experiencing large-scale digitalization in every vertical of the region. The digitalization will help the vendors to provide more scalable, flexible and customized solutions to the customers.

Key growth factors

The SaaS adoption is more prevalent in the North American BFSI, manufacturing and retail sectors than other verticals. The region is moving towards digitalization of every vertical industry in the region which further increases the adoption of SaaS cloud services. SaaS incorporated with artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning is changing the customer services in North America. The area is predicted to develop further, creating path-breaking innovations in the cloud services market.

Threats and key players

The North American SaaS vendors are trying to meet the rising demands of increasing the security and scalability of services. Though North America is a mature market for the SaaS vendors, since there are more advanced technologies emerging, the demand for more secure cloud service remains a challenge for the SaaS providers.

The key players in the market are Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce.

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: North America SaaS market – market overview

2.1. North America market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

2.2. North America – market drivers, trends, and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis – SaaS market

2.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

2.5. Market size – by deployment (public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud)

2.5. a. Public cloud revenue- historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. b. Private cloud revenue- historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. c. Hybrid cloud revenue- historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. Market size – by applications (ERP, CRM, HRM, SCM and others)

2.6. a. Revenue from ERP – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. b. Revenue from CRM – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. c. Revenue from HRM – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. d. Revenue from SCM – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. e. Revenue from others – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. Market size – by vertical (BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education and others)

2.7. a. Revenue from BFSI – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. b. Revenue from IT and telecommunication – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. c. Revenue from manufacturing- historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. d. Revenue from retail – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. e. Revenue from healthcare – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. f. Revenue from education- historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. g. Revenue from others – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 3: The US SaaS market- market overview

3.1. Market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

3.2. United States – market drivers, trends, and challenges

3.3. Market size – by deployment (public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud)

3.3. a. Public cloud revenue- historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. b. Private cloud revenue- historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. c. Hybrid cloud revenue- historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. Market size – by applications (ERP, CRM, HRM, SCM and others)

