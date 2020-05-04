Soft Tissue Allografts Market Expected to Grow at US$6.2 Billion in Revenue by 2025

The competitive landscape of the global soft tissue allografts market is largely fragmented with the presence of giant players across the globe, says Transparency Market Research. These players are ramping their investments towards research and development of advance therapeutic to concretize their foothold in the soft tissue allografts market. Apart from this, players are focusing on upgrading services in compliance to the latest regulations to receive FDA approval, streamlining surgeries, and making operations least-painful and invasive.

Some of the predominant players operating in the global soft tissue allografts market are loSource, Arthrex, Inc., Organogenesis Inc., Globus Medical Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, RTI Surgical, Inc., Straumann Holding AG, and Bone Bank Allograft.

These players are adopting several strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaboration and business expansions to tap numerous opportunities in the soft tissue allografts market. This can be related by a recent move of AlloSource, a key player in the market. The company collaborated with Styket to launch a product called ProChodrix CR. The product offers single stage superior solution for articular cartilage repair.

According to TMR, The global soft tissue allografts market is expected to rise at a healthy 6.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Rising at this CAGR, the market is expected to touch a valuation of US$6.2 bn in 2025. In 2016, the market was noted at a valuation of US$3.6 bn in the year 2015.

On the basis of the type, the collagen allografts segment is projected to dominate the global soft tissue allografts market in the forecast period. This is mostly because of the rising demand of collagen in by vascular and orthopedic surgeons. The collagen is widely used for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, anterior cruciate ligament surgeries, and other cosmetic surgeries. Geographically, North America is likely to dominate the global soft tissue allografts market in the forecast period. Due to several factors such as growing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, better healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness regarding anterior cruciate ligament procedure among people in the region.

Increasing use of Soft Tissue Allografts to treat Sports Injuries to Bolster Growth

The global soft tissue allografts market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period. The key factors which are fueling the growth in the market are increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, better healthcare awareness program for diabetes and increase in number of surgical procedures on anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Apart from this, rise in geriatric population who frequently need orthopedic assistance is another factor expected to propel the soft tissue allografts market in the coming years.

Soft tissue allograft is widely used to treat a variety of injuries, from athletes with musculoskeletal sports injuries to victims of severe burns to those requiring solid organ transplantation. growing demand of soft tissue allografts among athletes and rise is reconstruction surgeries across are the key factors expected to swell demand in the market.

Risks of Side Effect Associated with Soft Tissue Allografts to Hamper Prospects

Despite several opportunities, the growth in the soft tissue allografts market is likely to hamper due to several restraints in the market. Some of them are high cost of treatment and unsupportive reimbursement plan. In addition to this, increasing cases of microbial infections and bowel formations with soft tissue surgeries may deter growth in soft tissue allografts market.

Nevertheless, rising advancements in soft tissue repair and replacement technique is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for soft tissue allografts market growth.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, “Soft Tissue Allografts Market (Type: Cartilage Allografts (Hyaline, Elastic, and Fibro), Tendon Allografts (Achilles, Tibialis, and Patellar), Meniscus Allografts, Dental Allografts (Free Gingival Graft, Connective Tissue Graft, and Pedicle Graft), Collagen Allografts, and Amniotic Allografts; End User – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Clinics, Aesthetic Centers, and Orthopedic Clinics; Application – Orthopedic, Dentistry, and Wound Care) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

