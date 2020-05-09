A new report titled “Soft Tissue Allografts Market Analysis & Improvement Forecast in the Coming Years (2025)” has been included in the enormous research repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) that compiles various facets of the Soft Tissue Allografts market at a global level portraying a holistic analysis of the marketplace along with intelligence on key participants. The report covers an unbiased analysis on various market aspects, emphasizing major trends giving direction to the market, key opportunities paving new growth avenues, key drivers pushing the market’s growth and challenges and restraints hindering the market for Soft Tissue Allografts across the globe.
The soft tissue allografts market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on soft tissue allograft type, application, end user and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises porters five force analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global soft tissue allografts market.
Based on soft tissue allograft type, the market has been segmented into cartilage allograft (hyaline cartilage; elastic cartilage; fibro cartilage); tendon allograft (achilles tendon; tibialis; patellar tendon); meniscus allograft; dental allograft (free gingival graft; connective tissue graft; pedicle graft); collagen allograft; amniotic allograft. The soft tissue allograft type market segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technologies by orthopaedic, dental & aesthetic surgeons, and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.
Based on end-user, the soft tissue allografts market has been segmented into five major categories: hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, aesthetic clinics, orthopaedic clinics and dental clinics. The soft tissue allografts market is also segmented into application, including orthopaedic (sports medicine; spine injuries; general Orthopaedic; reconstruction), dentistry (dental sensitivity; aesthetics), wound care, and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases, available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.
Geographically, the global soft tissue allografts market has been categorized into six major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Western Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, and Rest of Eastern Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
The report also profiles major players in the global soft tissue allografts market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Allergan, plc; Lattice Biologics Ltd.; Zimmer Biomet; AlonSource Group; MiMedix Group; AlloSource; CONMED Corporation; Organogenesis Inc.; RTI Surgical, Inc; Osiris Therapeutics; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; Globus Medical Inc; Straumann Holding AG; Xtant Medical; Alliqua BioMedical, Inc; C. R. Bard, Inc (Davol Inc); B. Braun Melsungen AG; Bone Bank Allograft; Arthrex; and Others.
Global soft tissue allografts market is segmented as below:
Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market Revenue, by Soft Tissue Allograft Type, (US$ Mn), 2015–2025
Cartilage
Hyaline Cartilage
Elastic Cartilage
Fibro Cartilage
Tendon Allograft
Achilles Tendon
Tibialis
Patellar Tendon
Meniscus Allograft
Dental Allograft
Free Gingival Graft
Connective Tissue Graft
Pedicle Graft
Collagen Allograft
Amniotic Allograft
Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market Revenue, by Application, (US$ Mn), 2015–2025
Orthopedic
Sports Medicine
Spine Injuries
General Orthopedic
Reconstruction
Dentistry
Dental Sensitivity
Aesthetics
Wound Care
Others
Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market Revenue, by End-User, (US$ Mn), 2015–2025
Hospitals
Orthopedic Clinics
Dental Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Aesthetic Clinics
Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market Revenue, By Geography, (US$ Mn), 2015–2025
North America
U.S.
Canada
Western Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
India
China
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
