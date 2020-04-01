Sodium Sulfide Sales Market Analysis and Professional Outlook 2019 to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Sodium Sulfide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Sodium Sulfide Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)



The sodium sulfide market is poised for healthy growth in the forthcoming years. Sodium sulfide witnesses substantial demand as a constituent of water treatment chemicals. With expanding water treatment pursuits to serve ever-increasing water needs, the demand for constituents of water treatment chemicals will be on the rise. Thus, the sodium sulfide market will be benefitted.

Sodium sulfide is a yellow, solid flake with a sulfurous (rotten egg) smell. It is the name used to refer to the chemical compound Na2S but more commonly its hydrate Na2S.9H2O. Both are colorless water-soluble salts that give strongly alkaline solutions. It is usually obtained by heating sodium sulfate with coal or hydrogen. Sodium sulfide may be used in the making of colors and dyes. It can also be used in the manufacture of other chemicals, metals or in mining (ore processing) and in waste water, soil and process sludge treatment.

In the recent years, sodium sulfide capacity showed a trend of steady growth. At present, China, Europe and USA are the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the leading producer of sodium sulfide in the world, responsible for 55.95% production market share of world and the USA is second after China, estimated to account for about 14.50% production share in 2016. The major manufacturers of sodium sulfide are concentrated in Solvay, Tessenderlo Group, Nafine Chemical Industry, Shenhong Chemical and Longfu Group in the world.

The raw material of sodium sulfide is from mirabilite, China holds the worlds largest mirabilite reserves and has been focusing on expanding production capacities of sodium sulfide in order to meet the global demand.

Due to reasons such as environmental protection, sodium sulfide manufacturer with environmental problems meets increase pressure, and this is also reflected in the gross margin.

The product is widely used in many industries, fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will have an impact on the production cost of sodium sulfide industry. In addition, the price of sodium sulfide is also affected by the global economy influence.

The global 2016 sodium sulfide production will reach 1293.5 K MT from 1075.8 K MT in 2012.

Overall, although some factors limit the development of the market, because of the improvement of manufacturing technology, the sodium sulfide industry will be promoted in coming years. Therefore, we recommend you enter into the field if you have fixed downstream customers.

Global Sodium Sulfide market size will increase to 1170 Million US$ by 2025, from 770 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sodium Sulfide.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Sodium Sulfide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Sodium Sulfide in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Solvay

Tessenderlo Group

PPG Industries

ISSC (IRSS)

ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium

Sankyo Kasei

Novochrom

Rahul Barium Chemicals

Nafine Chemical Industry

Shenhong Chemical

Longfu Group

Yabulai Salt Chem

Jiaxin Chemical

HaMi HongShan Chemistry

Guangxin Chemical

Xinji Chemical Group

Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical

Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical

Xinxing Chem



Sodium Sulfide Breakdown Data by Type

Low Ferric Sodium Sulfide

Crystal Sodium Sulfide

Anhydrous Sodium Sulfide



Sodium Sulfide Breakdown Data by Application

Dye industry

Leather industry

Metal smelting industry

Other



Sodium Sulfide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Sodium Sulfide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Sodium Sulfide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

