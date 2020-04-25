Sodium Percarbonate Market by Segmentation Analysis 2018-2026

Sodium Percarbonate Market Insights

Sodium percarbonate or sodium carbonate peroxyhydrate is an addition compound of hydrogen peroxide and sodium carbonate. Sodium percarbonate is a crystalline, colourless, hygroscopic, and water-soluble acid. Further, it is a low-temperature, high-performance oxygen bleaching agent that is widely utilized for industrial as well as domestic purposes. Sodium percarbonate is generally produced by a crystallization process using sodium carbonate and hydrogen peroxide.

Sodium percarbonate contains around 13.0% active oxygen that is equivalent to a 27.6% hydrogen peroxide solution. Sodium percarbonate is widely utilized in the household cleaning industry as a bleaching agent and is available in coated as well as uncoated form across the globe. Sodium percarbonate possesses various functional benefits as it provides powerful bleaching, disinfecting, and cleaning capabilities.

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2527

Global Sodium Percarbonate Market: Dynamics

Sodium Percarbonate is gaining wide acceptability across the developed countries by various end-use industries owing to the various advantages associated with it. Sodium percarbonate is an environmental-friendly chemical that easily decomposes into oxygen, natural soda ash, and water. Bleach compositions or detergents formulated with sodium percarbonate have a strong strain removal capability. Further, it is very effective as a laundry presoak for heavily-stained clothes. Thus, the demand for sodium percarbonate is anticipated to escalate over the forecast period.

However, storage of sodium percarbonate is a big challenge as an interaction with flammable agents or materials may cause explosion and fire. Further, the limited availability of raw materials is expected to restrain the growth of the global sodium percarbonate market over the forecast period.

Key manufacturers involved in the production of sodium percarbonate align their production facilities as per market demand. For instance, Solvay has shut down the production of sodium percarbonate at its facility in Italy in 2016 owing to the declining utilization of powder detergents in the European region.

Global Sodium Percarbonate Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global sodium percarbonate market is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region owing to the rising demand from the household cleaning industry in India, China, and South Korea. The Asia-Pacific, spearheaded by China, is anticipated to continue its dominance in the global sodium percarbonate market over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be followed by Latin America in the global sodium percarbonate market in the near future. Latin America is expected to be followed by Europe and North America over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is expected to account for a small share in the consumption of sodium percarbonate across the globe. However, it is expected to grow at a significant pace in the near future.

Ask For Customized Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2527

Global Sodium Percarbonate Market: Participants

Examples of key players involved in the global sodium percarbonate market include Solvay, Percarbonat Ltd., HONGYE HOLDING GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED, OCI Company Ltd., Evonik Treibacher GmbH, Kemira Oyj, JIANGXI UNIC PEROXIDE CO. LTD., JINKE Company Limited, AG CHEMI GROUP s.r.o., Jilin Shuang ou Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Co. Ltd., and others.

The global sodium percarbonate market is anticipated to be consolidated in nature owing to the presence of very few players in the market. Top 4 global producers of sodium percarbonate are expected to account for more than 2/5th of the sodium percarbonate production capacity across the globe.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2527/S

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.factmr.com/