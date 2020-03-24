Sodium Laureth Sulfate Market an Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Global Industry Scenario by 2024

Sodium Laureth Sulfate is the common ingredient used in the personal care products such as hair shampoo, body wash, face wash, soaps and tooth paste. It is also used in the laundry products, dish washing detergents and hard surface cleansers .Sodium Laureth Sulfate is alkaline substance with very high pH and belongs to Alcohol Ethoxy Sulfate (AES) group. Sodium Laureth Sulfate is the anionic detergents used as surfactants due to its excellent cleaning, emulsifying, wetting and foaming performances. The foaming property of Sodium Laureth Sulfate helps to remove the dirt immediately. Sodium Laureth Sulfate is prepared by the ethoxylation reaction of dodecyl alcohol. Biodegradability along with good antibacterial and antimicrobial activity make sodium Laureth Sulfate to be the right candidate to be included in the personal care products. Sodium Laureth Sulfate is usually considered as a comparison substance for measuring skin sensitization.

Sodium Laureth Sulfate is segmented in terms of its physical form as white to yellowish paste and colourless to yellowish clear liquid. White to yellowish kind of sodium Laureth Sulfate is found in common. Based on the application of sodium Laureth Sulfates, it is segmented as personal care products, cosmetic products and detergents. The surfactant property of the sodium Laureth Sulfate is used in the personal care and detergent industry whereas emulsifying property is primarily used in the cosmetic industry. Biodegradability of Sodium Laureth Sulfate both under aerobic and anaerobic condition makes it the right candidate to be included in the personal care products.

The Sodium Laureth Sulfate market is expected to witness a robust growth in the current year and is expected to follow the same trend in the forecast period (2016-2024). The demand for personal care products (hair shampoo, face wash, body wash, tooth paste etc) exists in the market, out of which hair care industry is the leading one. Awareness of personal hygiene along with increased consumer spending on luxurious products and rise of new grooming products (hair conditioners, gels, multifunctional products-anti-aging, cleansing, UV resistant ) are the market drivers for Sodium Laureth Sulfate . The use of sodium Laureth Sulfate in floor cleaners and car wash soaps are another important factors that drive the market.

Aggressive marketing of all these products through respective channels and media has also helped to bring about major consumer awareness. The benefits of using the Sodium Laureth Sulfate products outweigh the risks associated with it and this factor is responsible for the manufacturers to focus on more products based on Sodium Laureth Sulfate. The only restraint in the market of sodium Laureth Sulfate is the cases of skin irritation and inflammation which resulted in the regulation of the product.

The global market for the Sodium Laureth Sulfate has been segmented into regions ie, North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Major manufacturers of Sodium Laureth Sulfates are based in Asia-Pacific region, primarily in China and India followed by North America and Europe with key players in the personal care industry. The market growth in the European region shows sluggish growth due to saturation. However, in European countries, there is high demand for waterless personal care products with superior quality. Africa remains a potential market due to rise in personal care industries in the region.

Major players operating in the global Sodium Laureth Sulfate market are The Dow Chemical Company, ZHENGZHOU ALLIS CHEMICAL CO.,Ltd, Stepan Company, TAIWAN NJC CORPORATION, Hebei Bossory Imp &Exp.Co., Ltd, BASF SE and Titan Impex LLC, Alpha Chemicals Pvt.Ltd.