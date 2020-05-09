Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Profound Impact on the Market over 2026

Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Introduction

Sodium hexametaphosphate is a mixture of polymeric metaphosphates that is available in granular, glassy or powdered forms in the market. Sodium hexametaphosphate has a diverse portfolio of applications that can be explained by its availability in the two different grades- technical and food grade. In its technical grade, it is widely used as a water softener in water treatment plants, metallurgy and construction material industries and petroleum industries as a deflocculating agent. Besides these applications, sodium hexametaphosphate is also used in chemical industries as a floatation agent, dispersing agent, high temperature adhesive and in the production of titanium dioxide. As a food grade chemical, sodium hexametaphosphate is used in food and beverage industry as a sequestrant and preservative adjunct in dairy, beverage and other miscellaneous food items.

Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Dynamics

Sodium Hexmetaphosphate Market Drivers

Global awareness for eco-friendly industrial processes and sustainable development is rising which has sufficiently resulted in a much needed rise in establishment of water treatment plants to prevent the global threats of water scarcity in coming years and provide safe and clean water to consumers. Sodium hexametaphosphate can very efficiently sequestrate alkali metals and can also help in red and black water control. This is driving a huge demand for the chemical sodium hexametaphosphate in water treatment plants and consequently leading to the growth of sodium hexametaphosphate market.

Recent changes in lifestyle patterns have resulted in a drastic shift of consumption to confectionery and easily available functional foods. To cater this shift, manufacturers are producing food and beverages that have long shelf life and are nutritious at the same time. Besides these properties, food industry also needs ingredients that can act as thickener, emulsifier or texturizer. As a result, the market for sodium hexametaphosphate has seen a huge spike of growth for being applicable in food industry for the above mentioned applications.

Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Restraints

The food grade sodium hexametaphosphate is restrained by the harmful side effects it can cause on humans if consumed in high concentration. Higher consumption of sodium hexametaphosphate has been reported to cause pancreatic cancer and kidney problems and this may restrain consumers from buying food products that have sodium hexametaphosphate as an additive. The technical grade sodium hexametaphosphate market restrains from the availability of other polymeric phosphates that have similar chemical properties and that can be used as an alternative to sodium hexametaphosphate.

Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Trends

Manufacturers of sodium hexametaphosphate are expanding their production capacity of food grade sodium hexametaphosphate to cater the increased demands of sodium hexametaphosphate in food applications by the dairy, beverage and other confectionery food industries.

Manufacturers of sodium hexametaphosphate are taking strategic steps of expansion, merger or acquisition in order to diversify and develop in the global hexametaphosphate market. Specifically, recent mergers were observed in Asia Pacific region where highest demand for sodium hexametaphosphate and growth opportunities is observed.

Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Segmentation

The global sodium hexametaphosphate market can be segmented on the basis of grade, form type, applications, end-use industries and regions.

On the basis of grade, the global sodium hexametaphosphate market can be segmented as:

Food grade

Technical grade

On the basis of form, the global sodium hexametaphosphate market can be segmented as:

Granular or flaky

Glass plates

Powder

On the basis of applications, the global sodium hexametaphosphate market can be segmented as:

Detergents and cleaners

Titanium dioxide production

Water treatment formulations

Food additive (nourishing, sequestration, quality improvement, leavening, preservation, texturization, thickening, emulsification, etc.)

Water softening

Others

On the basis of end-use industries, the sodium hexametaphosphate market can be segmented as:

Food and beverage

Chemical

Paper

Petroleum

Others

Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Participants

