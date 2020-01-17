Sodium Chlorite market ready to register a 2.6% CAGR: expected to reach US$ 230 million by 2024

Sodium Chlorite Market research report presents a comprehensive study of the Sodium Chlorite Market in Global Industry. Sodium chlorite is a salt-based chemical that also features the element chlorine. It has several practical uses and is very similar to sodium chlorate, a common food additive. While not dangerous in small amounts, large doses of sodium chlorite can be dangerous. In consumption market, North America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 69.16% of the global consumption volume in total.

Sodium Chlorite Market Top Key Players:

Oxy Chem, Dupont, ERCO, Shree Chlorates, Ercros, Gaomi Kaixuan, Shandong Gaoyuan, Dongying Shengya, Lianyungang Xingang, Gaomi Hoyond, Gaomi Yongkang, Shandong Xinyu, Gaomi Dengshun and others…

Segmentation by product type:

– Liquid Sodium Chlorite

– Solid Sodium Chlorite

Segmentation by application:

– Textile Application

– Water Treatment

– Pulp Application

– Metal Surface Treatment

– Others

This report also splits the market by region:

– Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

– APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

– Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

– Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research Objectives of The Report:

To study and analyse the global Sodium Chlorite market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Sodium Chlorite market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Sodium Chlorite key players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Sodium Chlorite market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Sodium Chlorite submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sodium Chlorite Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Sodium Chlorite Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Sodium Chlorite Segment by Type

2.2.1 Liquid Sodium Chlorite

2.2.2 Solid Sodium Chlorite

2.3 Sodium Chlorite Consumption by Type and others…

