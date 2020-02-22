Sodium Caseinate Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2026 – FMI Prospect

Sodium Caseinate Market: Introduction

Over the last couple of years, there has been a rapid increase in demand for functional food and drink products which was mainly targeted to prevent the worsening of health or to improve the overall well-being of consumers. With increase in disposable incomes and awareness pertaining to particular ingredients in the products that can maintain or improve health, growth in emerging countries is overtaking that in developed countries. In addition to this, the rapidly changing lifestyle of people, has in turn increased the need for introduction of ready to eat food items. This ultimately has urged the development of chemical compounds that can increase the nutritional value of food. Sodium caseinate is one such chemical compound.

Sodium caseinate is produced by mixing sodium compound such as sodium hydroxide with extracted casein. This mix is then dried to produce sodium caseinate powder. Out of the total amount of proteins in milk, over 80% is accounted for by casein family. When exposed to heat, the casein proteins become stable and hence survive from pasteurization. This helps them retain their original nutritional value. Sodium caseinate finds a wide range of application in meat products, confectionary and bakery products, among others. The global sodium caseinate market is expected to increase at a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2303

Sodium Caseinate Market Dynamics

Sodium caseinate has acts as a viscosity booster, and has favourable stabilization and emulsification functions. These properties are key criterions leading to significant developments in sodium caseinate market and its increasing use in ice creams, bread, biscuits and other related products. All these factors, along with increasing demand for bakery and confectionary products are expected to boost the demand for sodium caseinate, thus driving the growth of sodium caseinate market. Changing consumer lifestyle has increased dependency on processed, pre-cooked and packed foods, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for sodium caseinate over the forecast period.

The major concern with sodium caseinate is that it contains milk protein, which, in certain cases, is likely to cause allergic reaction. Regulatory bodies such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have strongly denounced the consumption of products with sodium caseinate to people who are sensitive to lactose. All these factors are anticipated to hamper the increase in use of sodium caseinate, thus negatively impacting the global sodium caseinate market over the forecast period.

Sodium Caseinate Market: Segmentation

There are various perspectives of understanding the sodium caseinate market segmentation. Some of the examples of such breakdown include sodium caseinate market segmentation on the basis of grade, application and end use industry.

Sodium caseinate market segmentation on the basis of grade,

Food grade

Industrial grade

Sodium caseinate market segmentation on the basis of application,

Food additive

Emulsifiers

Free fat stabilizers

Others

Sodium caseinate market segmentation on the basis of end use industry,

Food and beverages Dairy products Bakery and confectionery products Ready to eat food products Frozen food products Others

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Chemical

Others

Sodium Caseinate Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to account for a larger market share in the global sodium caseinate market over the forecast period. This can mainly be attributed to increasing demand for packed and ready to eat food products in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth in global sodium caseinate market over the forecast period. Growing demand for packed foods, is in turn expected to drive the growth of sodium caseinate.

Sodium Caseinate Market: Market Participants

The competition landscape for sodium caseinate market is majorly marked by the presence of small scale players or unorganized players. Some of the market participants identified in the value chain of global sodium caseinate market are Nutra Food Ingredients LLC, Farbest Brands, FrieslandCampina DMV, AMCO Proteins, Erie Foods, Clover Fonterra Ingredients Proprietary Limited, Charotar Casein Company among others.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2303