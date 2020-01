Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose Global Market Revenue And Share By Manufacturers 2023

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-carboxymethyl-cellulose-market.html

The polar carboxyl groups render the cellulose soluble and chemically reactive. Carboxymethyl cellulose is also a constituent of many non-food products, such as toothpaste, personal lubricants, laxatives, diet pills, waterbased paints, detergents and various paper products. Carboxymethyl cellulose is used primarily because it is nontoxic, has high viscosity and is not allergic to humans as the major source fiber is either softwood pulp or cotton linter. Cellulose ethers, such as sodium carboxymethyl cellulose are long-chain polymers. Their solution characteristics depend on the average chain length or degree of polymerization as well as the degree of substitution. Carboxymethyl cellulose is primarily used in pharmaceutical, food, ceramics, textiles, coatings, cosmetics and consumer industry.

The growth in end user industries is expected to increase the consumption of sodium carboxymethyl cellulose. The increase in consumption of consumer products in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to boost demand for sodium carboxymethyl cellulose. However, environmental regulations and availability of substitutes could hamper the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer of sodium caboxymethyl cellulose followed by North America and Europe. India and China are expected to be major consumers of sodium carboxymethyl cellulose in Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, end-users such as personal care, food and beverages and paper process exhibit high demand for sodium carboxymethyl cellulose. Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Republic of Korea are expected to be other major consumers of sodium carboxymethyl cellulose in Asia Pacific. The U.S. is the largest consumer of sodium caboxymethyl cellulose in North America. Latin America is also expected to experience moderate to high growth rate due to increasing consumption from emerging economies. Brazil and Argentina are expected to be major consumers of sodium caboxymethyl cellulose in Latin America.