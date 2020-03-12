Sodium Borohydride Market 2024 : Global Industry Analysis, Share, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast

Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Sodium Borohydride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024”. The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the market.

Global Sodium Borohydride Market: Overview

Sodium borohydride is type of inorganic compound which is used as a reducing agent in chemical process. Rising research & development activities related to medicines and increase in use of recycle paper are the major drivers that drives the growth of sodium borohydride market. North America dominates the sodium borohydride market in terms of demand however, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Side effects on human health and high cost of sodium borohydride is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for sodium borohydride market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sodium borohydride market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for sodium borohydride market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the sodium borohydride market at the global and regional level.

Global Sodium Borohydride Market: Segmentation

Pulp & Paper is expected to be the major segment during the forecast period, however pharmaceuticals is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR compare to other end-use segments. Increase in research & development activities in pharmaceutical for inventing different medicinal drugs and usage of sodium borohydride as hydrogen carrier in fuel cell is estimated to offer major opportunities to the sodium borohydride market in the next few years.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sodium borohydride market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the sodium borohydride market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Sodium Borohydride Market: Regional Outlook

The study provides a decisive view of the global sodium borohydride market by segmenting it in terms of end-users. In terms of end-users, sodium borohydride is classified as pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, metal recovery, textiles, organic chemical purification and others (including agrochemicalsetc.). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for sodium borohydride in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of sodium borohydride for 2015 and estimated market size for 2016 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of sodium borohydride has been provided in terms volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons and revenue in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on end-users of sodium borohydride. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional and country level markets.

Global Sodium Borohydride Market: Research Methodologies

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, magazines and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global sodium borohydride market. Key players in the sodium borohydride market are Kemira, Vertellus Specialty Materials, Montgomery Chemicals, Zhangjiagang City Jinyuan Biochemical Co., Ltd., Nantong Hongzhi Chemical Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Shandong Guobang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co., Ltd., and Anhui Jin’ao Chemical Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global sodium borohydride market has been segmented as follows:

Sodium Borohydride Market – End-use Analysis

– Pharmaceuticals

– Pulp & Paper

– Metal Recovery

– Textiles

– Oranic Chemical Purification

– Others (agrochemicals, electronic products etc.)

Sodium Borohydride Market – Regional Analysis

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– Italy

– France

– U.K.

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

