SOCIAL PURCHASING MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, CONSUMPTION, GROWTH, TRENDS, SHARE AND FORECAST BY 2025

Global Social Purchasing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Social Purchasing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Social Purchasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Purchasing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kupivip

Living Social

Milyoni

Moontoast

Payvment

Ecwid

Ghigg

Groupon

Beachmint

3dcart

8th Bridge

Adgregate Markets

Privalia

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advertising/SEO

Consulting Companies

Software Provider

Social Commerce Platform

Market segment by Application, split into

Entertainment

Food & Beverages

Retail & Clothing

Travel

Other End User Industries

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Social Purchasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Social Purchasing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Purchasing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

