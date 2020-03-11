Social Media Security Market 2019 Global Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Industry Growth, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future Presents “Global Social Media Security Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 85 Pages with Detailed Analysis.

Market Highlights:

Social media platforms such as Twitter, Fcaebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and MySpace have gained huge popularity in the recent years. Due to which enterprises are rapidly adopting social media platforms as a communication channel. These platforms have a large user base and huge amount of personal and corporate information such as name, date of birth, pictures, address, customers, employees and brand equity are available on these social media platform. Due to which the social media platforms have become a potential channel for the cyber attackers to exploit the personal customer data. Some of the key threats which organizations should be aware of are spams, malware, botnets and direct attacks.

A study by Calyptix Security, a network security provider for SMEs, on August 2017, showed that the social media threats are rising, the number of fake accounts is increasing and has grown to 300% referred from Q1 to Q2 according to the quarterly report from Proofpoint. Furthermore, in March 2017, a phishing attack on twitter targeted almost 10,000 employees of the US Department of Defence according to the time magazine. According to RSA Conference held at San Francisco in 2014, the top audience impacted from social media attacks are employees, customers, mobile, competitors, hacking, location and brandjacking. Adoption of social media security solutions offers firewall protection, real-time monitoring, and analysis which help in minimizing the time required for detecting and mitigating potential threats to the enterprise.

Key players

(US),

RiskIQ (US),

Sophos Ltd (UK),

Trend Micro Inc. (Japan),

Micro Focus (UK),

Symantec Corporation (US),

Broadcom (CA Technologies) (US),

Centrify Corporation (US),

Proofpoint (US),

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (US).

Other players include LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. (US), Hootsuite Inc. (Canada), Digital Shadows Ltd (US), Centrify Corporation (US), and Social Sentinel, Inc. (US) among others.

According to MRFR, The global Social Media Security Market is expected to generate a market value of USD 1.9 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of ~ 17%.

Competitive Analysis

The market has the makings for showing a greater comparative or differential value. The market trends hint at favorable development of the products that can bring in innovation to the product range and address the customer need better. The presence of a productive entity is expected to create more sales or superior margins compared to its market rivals. The initiation of new technology has boosted the growth potential of the market. Substantial cutbacks in administrative finances are bringing further development to the market. The creation of a strong value chain is moreover motivating the expansion of the market. The market participants find themselves in a favorable position with the ability to handle the pace of change.

Segmentation

The segmentation of the social media security market is carried out on the basis of deployment, solution, organization size, security type, and verticals. Based on organization size, the social media security market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprise. On the basis of deployment, the market is divided into on-premise and on-cloud. The segmentation of the social media security market on security type comprises of mobile application security, network security, web-based security, endpoint security, and cloud security. On the basis of solution, the social media security market is segmented into advanced threat protection, data security, compliance, risk monitoring, and others. The social media security market is segmented on the basis of vertical into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, education, media & entertainment, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, government, and others.

Regional analysis

The regional analysis of the social media security market observes that the market is projected to expand significantly. The regions included in the analysis of the market consist of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. The North American region is anticipated to lead the social media security market through the forecast period. The chief factor motivating the development of the market in this region is the presence of major players in well-established economies like Canada and the US that are investing a large portion on research and development of security solutions to protect enterprise data. Moreover, the growing adoption of social media platforms in enterprises to stay linked is another reason compelling the growth of the social media security market. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to increase at a substantial rate due to the government initiatives supporting the development of SMEs. The SMEs will need social media security solutions as they are progressively implementing social media platforms for advertising, branding, and growing their customer base.

Intended Audience

Associations, Organizations, Forums, And Alliances

Social Media Platform Provider

Social Media Security Service Vendor

Internet Service Providers

Security Software Developers

Government Bodies and Departments

Technical Universities

Cloud Service Providers

Research and Development Companies

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Technology Investors

Technology Providers

