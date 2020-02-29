Social Intelligence Market by Type, Applications, Deployment, Trends & Demands – Global Forecast to 2023

Social intelligence Global Market – Overview

The global social intelligence market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the increasing adoption of social media and the growing need for analysis of the data being generated. Technological advancements have played a major role in the development of social intelligence market. Steep increase in the adoption of advanced analytics solutions in order to prepare an analysis for making informed decisions is one major factor driving the growth of social intelligence market.

IBM Corporation, Synthesio, 4c, Frrole, Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., and Talkwalker are the major investors in the social intelligence market. Increasing demand for monitoring consumer behaviour is one major factor driving the growth of social intelligence market. Growing urbanization and population is another factor driving the growth of social intelligence market. Moreover, increasing adoption of data analytics across different verticals is responsible for driving the growth of social intelligence market.

By application, the customer service application segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global social intelligence market. This is owing to the increasing demand for providing a personalized experience for the customers. According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, the global market of Social intelligence is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2019 – 2023).

Competitive Analysis

The market of social intelligence appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Segmentation

The Social Intelligence Market can be classified into 6 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Component : Software and Services. The services segment is further segmented into Managed Services and Professional Services.

Segmentation by Organization Size : SMEs and Large Enterprises

Segmentation by Deployment : Cloud and On Premise

Segmentation by Application : Campaign Analysis, Sales & Marketing Management, Product Analysis & Product Development, Customer Service, Recruitment, Social Media Research and Others

Segmentation by Vertical : BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Retail & Ecommerce, IT & Telecommunication, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense and Others

Segmentation by Region : Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key Players

Brandwatch (U.K.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Synthesio (U.S.), 4c (U.S.), Frrole, Inc. (U.S.), Salesforce.Com, Inc. (U.S.), Sysomos Inc. (Canada), Talkwalker (U.S.), ARBA Holdings (Hong Kong), Germin8 (India) among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Social intelligence Market.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the social intelligence market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as IBM Corporation, Synthesio, 4c, Frrole, Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., and Talkwalker among others. Also, U.S. is leading the market in North America due to the technological advancements and increasing demand for real time data analytics in the region. Social intelligence market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 owing to growing population and increased urbanization in China, Japan, and India in the region. Whereas, the Europe market for social intelligence is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2019-2023).

Industry News

April 2019 – Huawei and partners have strategized to unlock ASEAN digital connectivity growth. The digital integration of ASEAN will promote rapid growth of the digital economy, including safe and smart city solutions, to stimulate economic development and inform social intelligence.

