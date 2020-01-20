Snow Sports Apparel Market – Growing Penetration of Ecommerce Aids Growth

The consumers of snow sports apparel are preferring advanced products, which not only aid in breathing in the adverse environmental conditions, but are also water and wind repellent, ecofriendly in terms of fabrication, and aesthetically pleasing. The global snow sports apparel market is projected to increment at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Among all the product segments, the global snow sports apparel market gains maximum demand for shell tops. This segment individually accounted for US$192.9 mn of the snow sports apparel market in 2017, which represented 14.8% of the overall demand. The TMR report projects the demand for shell tops segment to experience a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, reaching a valuation of US$255.3 mn by 2022.

It is growing at US$12.5 mn annually over the course of the forecast period, and this absolute growth is larger than the any other segment. Latest shell tops are designed to serve as the first layer of defense between the end-user and the environmental elements, ranging from an alpine whiteout to an afternoon thunderstorm. Considered as the crown jewel of any outdoor kit, shell tops also keeps the players warm and dry, despite weighing less than a pair of blue jeans.

The region of North America is estimated to dominate the global snow sports apparel market in terms of revenue in 2017, and the trend is projected to grow throughout the forecast period. The developed countries of the U.S. and Canada are identified as the chief demand-generators. The North America snow sports apparel market is the most attractive market, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

TMR forecasts the North America snow sports apparel market to grow from US$ 397.8 Mn in 2017 to US$ 546.3 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022. The Europe snow sports apparel market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% over 2017-2022, to reach US$ 403.5 Mn by 2022.

The valuation of Japan snow sports apparel market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% over 2017-2022, to reach US$ 88.2 Mn by 2022, whereas overall revenue from APEJ snow sports apparel market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6% over 2017-2022, to reach US$ 296.2 Mn by 2022. MEA snow sports apparel market is expected to create absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 8.4 Mn between 2017 and 2022.