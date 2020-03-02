Snap on Caps and Closure Market is driven by a number of innovations in the plastic closures industry

Snap on Caps and Closure Market – Market Dynamics:

Over the years, there have been a number of innovations in the plastic closures industry, to develop technologically advanced lightweight caps and closures that provide better potential for energy reduction and material savings. Such innovations and developments has resulted in more demand in the snap on caps and closure market. Further, the rampant growth in the retail sector together with attributes associated with these types of caps like shelf appeal, orifice sealing and consistent closure force in high speed line filling etc. are driving the demand for the snap on caps and closures market. However, recent government regulations related to the consumption and production of plastics together with high initial costs of manufacturing snap on caps and closures is likely to hamper the growth of plastic snaps on caps and closure market.

Lightweight packaging in general has been a strong trend in the beverage industry, as suppliers continue to strive on developing products that satisfy both environment and cost concerns. According to TMR analysis, plastic closures overtook metal closures in 2015, gaining the largest share of the global market for beverage closures. The caps and closures are widely used in capping the bottles and other packaging products where mostly liquids are packed. Snap-on Caps are designed for airtight storage after bottled preserves have been opened but are not consumed entirely. These type caps keeps the preserves fresh even after the seal has been removed and helps in protecting the items from unwanted contaminants.

Snap on Caps and Closure Market- Market Segmentation:

Global snap on caps and closure market is segmented by product type, material type, closure type, end use and by region. On the basis of product, the global snap on caps and closure market can be segmented as bottles, tubes, jars, vials, cans & containers and others. On the basis of material type snap on caps and closure market can be segmented into, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and others.

On the basis of closure type, snap on caps and closure market can be segmented into flip top, bottle stopper, twist off cap and other specialty dispensing caps. On the basis of neck size, snap on caps and closure market can be segmented into 20mm, 24mm, 31mm, 38mm and others. On the basis of end use, snap on caps and closure market can be segmented into liquid soap, shampoo, oil products, lotion and cream and others. On the basis of region, snap on caps and closure we have segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Snap on Caps and Closure Market – Regional Outlook:

Snap on caps and closure market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Among these region, North America and Europe are expected to experience an above average growth in the snaps on caps and closure market over the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the maximum growth owing to increasing investment from multinational packaging companies primarily in the developing countries like India and China.

Snap on Caps and Closure Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the snap on caps and closure market are Amcor Limited, Berry Plastics Inc., Co.Plast srl, VG Emballage, Aero Pump GmbH, Cameo Metal Products, Capp-Plast SRL, Caraustar Industries Inc., Comar, LLC, Eskiss Packaging, Essel Propack, Gaplast, Handisc Label Solutions, HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, James Alexander Corporation, Yuyao Yuhui Commodity Co., Ltd., Ningbo Boolong Packaging Co., Ltd., Levis International Trading Co., Ltd., and Yiwu Heypack Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd. Etc.