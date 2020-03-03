Snack Pellets Market Trends, Industry Size 2019 With Liven, Bunge, Grupo Industrial Michel, Pasta Foods Limited, Le Caselle S.p.A. , Van Marcke Food Group B.v. , Balance Foods, And Other

Snack Pellets Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.98 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rising preference of packaged and convenience foods is driving this market growth for snack pellets.

Snack pellets are half-done eatable products, which need to be processed by either frying or hot air baking, before consumption. The availability of these snack pellets in a variety of flavours, shapes, colours, tastes, and ingredients are driving the market growth providing the consumer with a large diversity. The busy lifestyle of consumers and increasing preference of packaged, ready-to-eat foods is also driving the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increase in preference of packaged and convenience food is expected to drive the market growth

Greater diversity and innovations related to snack pellets and expanding retail landscape in all the regions is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising levels of health concerns due to the consumption of packaged foods and potato snacks

Presence of acrylamide in processed and packaged foods, and harmful concerns related to high exposure to acrylamide is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Snack Pellets Market

The global snack pellets market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of snack pellets market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Segmentation: Global Snack Pellets Market

By Ingredient Potato Corn Rice Tapioca Multigrain Others Cereal Grains Other Than Rice or Corn Legumes Other Vegetables

By Product Laminated Tridemnsional Die-Cut Gelatinized Punched Die-Distance

By Equipment Single-Screw Extruder Twin-Screw Extruder

By Process Frying Hot Air Baking

By Flavour Plain Nutritional Flavoured Dry Wet

By Geography North America

US

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Competitors: Global Snack Pellets Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Snack Pellets Market are Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients SAS, Liven, Grupo Industrial Michel, PELLSNACK PRODUCTS GMBH, Pasta Foods, NOBLE AGRO FOOD PRODUCTS PVT.LTD., Le Caselle, Van Marcke Foodgroup, Akkel Group, Balance Foods LLC., Chhajed Foods, Bunge Limited, Quality Pellets, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Classic Foods, and Prataap Snacks Ltd.

