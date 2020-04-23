Snack Bar Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Market Overview

The Europe Snack Bar Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The snack bar market in Europe is benefitting from consumers who prefer convenient, on-the-go meal and snack options. The longer-term rise in snacking on the go and rise in snacking between meals has helped the snack bar market growth in the region. The focus on healthy eating has benefited the market. Snack bars are commonly perceived as a healthier alternative to chocolate or confectionery, but due to product variation, they also enjoy a strong image as a treat. Product innovation has been a key driver, supporting visibility and consumer interest, and helping attract new clients to the market.

The scope of the europe snack bar market is segmented by product type as Breakfast Bar, Granola / Muesli Bars, Energy and Nutrition Bars and Fruit Bars. The distribution channel is segmented as hypermarket, supermarkets, convenience stores, online channel, specialist retailers, discounters and others. The preference for breakfast bars has grown tremendously over the years, mainly due to their immense health benefits.With the changing lifestyle of the consumers the demand for nutritional and convinient snack bar is increasing in Europe.

Key Market Trends

United Kingdom Contributing Maximum Share to the European Energy Bar Market

Kellogg’s is the leading snack bar brand in the United Kingdom, and it has developed several products for its breakfast cereals market, including the child-oriented Frosties bars and Special K bars. Cereal and snack bars cannot be sold in British schools under the guidelines of School Food Trust (SFT). However, schools have started accepting them as part of a packed lunch, which serves as treat for children and gains their attention for the product. Close to half of the English population eat snacks at least once a week. Nearly18% of the adult consumers in the United Kingdom report snacking on-the-go at least once a day. The ongoing public focus on healthy eating has benefited the snack bars market in the country. Snack bars are widely perceived as a healthier alternative to products, like chocolate or confectionery; but due to product variation, they also enjoy a strong image as a treat.

Energy Bar is the Fastest Growing Snack Bar

Energy bars are primarily composed of carbohydrates, with smaller amounts of protein and fat. The high-carbohydrate content provides fuel for muscles, protein helps with muscle repair, and their low-fat/low-fiber formulation makes them easy to digest making them the perfect workout snack. Companies like Kellogg’s have products with high-protein content in snack bars with multiple flavor as well, like caramel pretzel cashew protein, which includes ingredients, such as, soy protein isolate, soluble corn fiber, cashew, palm kernel, soy lecithin, and palm oil among other ingredients. Manufacturers like MioBio Company are also coming up with energy bars with no added sugar, artificial sweetener, preservatives, GMOs, cereals, glutens or dairy products. However, the price of raw materials plays a major hurdle as it keeps changing.

Competitive Landscape

Kellogg’s and General Mills are the two giants in the market. However, other players, such as Nestle, and Post Holdings Inc. enjoy a significant share in the market. Whereas, Alpen, Nature Valley, Kellogg’s Special K, Go Ahead!, Jordans, and Kellogg’s Nutri-Grain are the major brands leading the market. New product developments is the most adopted strategy and is in compliance with the consumer trend, i.e. the target segment helps in better positioning of the company. The key players enter into partnership with other major players or regional players, so as to get a foothold in every country. To continue dominating the market, the key players seek to acquire local players.

