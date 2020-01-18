SMS Firewall Market 2019 Global Future Development Status – Route Mobile Limited, HAUD, Cellusys, Cloudmark, Monty Mobile

This report studies the SMS Firewall market, SMS Firewall is a solution to actively monitor MO, MT and Application Originated SMS to prevent fraud and SPAM using SMS. SMS Firewall solutions allows the operator to have full control of the SMS messages in the network. The Solution monitors all MO-SMS originated by local subscribers, MT-SMS that are getting terminated from external SMSCs to local subscribers and Application Originated SMS.

Scope of the Report:

The global SMS Firewall market is highly fragmented with several players such as SMS Firewall technology providers, marketers or resellers and telecom operators contributing to the market revenue. Currently, telecom operators along with the marketers and other stakeholders account for major share of the SMS Firewall market. We mainly analysts the leading SMS Firewall technology providers and partly telecom operators including BICS, Tata Communications Limited, SAP SE, iBasis (Tofane Global), Tango Telecom, Syniverse Technologies, Infobip, Global Wavenet Limited, Anam Technologies, NTT DOCOMO.

The global largest market is North America, and the second largest market is Europe, the revenue of SMS Firewall market in United States was 425.1 million USD in 2017, the revenue of SMS Firewall market in Europe was 351.9 million USD with the revenue share is 20.38% in 2017.

SMS Firewall are currently used across major industry verticals including BFSI, entertainment, tourism, retail, marketing, healthcare, media and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of SMS Firewall is 32.27%, 17.41%, 12.20%, 9.97%, 7.59%, 8.27%, 6.30% and 5.98% in 2017.

The global SMS Firewall market is valued at 1730 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2730 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of SMS Firewall.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the SMS Firewall market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the SMS Firewall market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

China Mobile

BICS

Tata Communications Limited

SAP SE

China Unicom

iBasis (Tofane Global)

Tango Telecom

Syniverse Technologies

Infobip

Global Wavenet Limited

Anam Technologies

NTT DOCOMO

NewNet Communication Technologies

Openmind Networks

Symsoft

AMD Telecom

Mobileum

Omobio

Mahindra Comviva

Route Mobile Limited

HAUD

Cellusys

Cloudmark

Monty Mobile

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Application to Person (A2P) Messaging

Person to Application (P2A) Messaging

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others