Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market to Reach US$ 13,657.6 Mn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market [(Products (with Nicotine) – (OTC Products and Prescription Products); (OTC Products – E-cigarettes, Nicotine Gums (NRT), Nicotine Patches (NRT), Nicotine Lozenges (NRT) and Nicotine Tablets (NRT)); (Prescription Products – Nicotine Sprays (NRT) and Nicotine Inhalers (NRT))]; [Products (without Nicotine) – (Prescription Products – Zyban and Chantix)] – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is expected to reach US$ 13,657.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2026. The market is segmented by regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The North America smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is the largest in the world. In North America, nicotine containing smoking cessation products hold a major market share. In North America, OTC smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products hold a significant share of the market compared to nicotine containing prescription smoking cessation products. E-cigarette is the most dominant type of nicotine containing OTC smoking cessation product in North America. The U.S. is the largest smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market in North America and the world. Canada is the second largest smoking cessation market in North America. The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market in Europe is the second largest in the world.

In the Europe smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market, nicotine containing OTC products hold a prominent share compared to nicotine containing prescription products. Nicotine containing OTC products such as e-cigarettes, nicotine gum, nicotine transdermal patches, nicotine lozenges, and nicotine tablets are most popular among European consumers. The number of e-cigarette consumers is increasing in major European countries. EU e-cigarette regulations apply to EU countries and are not applicable in the U.K. after Brexit. The U.K. is the second largest smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market in the world after the U.S. and the largest market in Europe. France and Germany are the second and third largest smoking cessation markets in Europe.

The Asia Pacific smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is the third largest market in the world. In the Asia Pacific smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market, nicotine containing OTC products hold a dominant share compared to nicotine containing prescription products. Nicotine containing OTC products such as e-cigarettes, nicotine gum, nicotine transdermal patches, nicotine lozenges, and nicotine tablets are increasing their penetration in the Asia Pacific region. China is the largest smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market in Asia Pacific. Japan and India are the second and third largest smoking cessation markets in the region.

In MEA, it is estimated that 180 million men are expected to be smokers by 2025 which is 2X the number of smokers in the region in the year 2000. In 2002, the tobacco market in MEA was worth US$ 15.3 billion which increased to US$ 28.7 billion in 2009 and is expected to reach US$ 50.0 billion in 2020. As tobacco consumption is increasing in MEA, ill effects of tobacco are bound to increase, which is expected to drive the demand for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products in the region.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market including Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Cipla Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (J&J), ITC Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Alkalon A/S, 22nd Century Group, Inc., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., and JUUL Labs, Inc.