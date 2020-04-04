News

Smoked Salmon Market 2019 Top Company Players, Emerging Trends, Share, Size and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025

April 4, 2020
Global Smoked Salmon market research report focus on business decision-making aspects such as market entry strategies, business development, market sizing, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019. Market status, competition landscape, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

“Smoked Salmon is a preparation of salmon, typically a fillet that has been cured and hot or cold smoked.”

The global Smoked Salmon market is classified into Hot Smoking and Cold Smoking. Cold smoking makes up large percentage with 66.74% in 2018. By application, it is segmented into Food Service Sector and Retail Sector. Retail Sector accounts for 66.45% in 2018, which indicates most smoked salmon are sold by retailers. By the end of 2025, this figure will increase to 67.48%.

The key players covered in this study

  • Marine Harvest
  • Labeyrie
  • Norvelita
  • Young’s Seafood
  • Meralliance
  • Suempol
  • Delpeyrat
  • UBAGO GROUP MARE, S.L
  • TSIALIOS
  • Multiexport Foods
  • Grieg Seafood
  • Acme
  • Martiko
  • Gottfried Friedrichs

Segment by Type

  • Hot-smoke
  • Cold-smoke

Segment by Application

  • Food Service Sector
  • Retail Sector

Segment by Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

TABLE OF CONTENTS: 

1  Smoked  Salmon  Market  Overview
1.1  Product  Overview  and  Scope  of  Smoked  Salmon
1.2  Smoked  Salmon  Segment  by  Type
1.2.1  Global  Smoked  Salmon  Production  Growth  Rate  Comparison  by  Type  (2014-2025)
1.2.2  Hot-smoke
1.2.3  Cold-smoke

1.3  Smoked  Salmon  Segment  by  Application
1.3.1  Smoked  Salmon  Consumption  Comparison  by  Application  (2014-2025)
1.3.2  Food  Service  Sector
1.3.3  Retail  Sector

1.3  Global  Smoked  Salmon  Market  by  Region
1.3.1  Global  Smoked  Salmon  Market  Size  Region
1.3.2  North  America  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)
1.3.3  Europe  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)
1.3.4  China  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)
1.3.5  Japan  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)
1.3.6  Southeast  Asia  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)
1.3.7  India  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)

1.4  Global  Smoked  Salmon  Market  Size
1.4.1  Global  Smoked  Salmon  Revenue  (2014-2025)
1.4.2  Global  Smoked  Salmon  Production  (2014-2025)

2  Global  Smoked  Salmon  Market  Competition  by  Manufacturers
2.1  Global  Smoked  Salmon  Production  Market  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)

2.2  Global  Smoked  Salmon  Revenue  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)
2.3  Global  Smoked  Salmon  Average  Price  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)
2.4  Manufacturers  Smoked  Salmon  Production  Sites,  Area  Served,  Product  Types

2.5  Smoked  Salmon  Market  Competitive  Situation  and  Trends
2.5.1  Smoked  Salmon  Market  Concentration  Rate
2.5.2  Smoked  Salmon  Market  Share  of  Top  3  and  Top  5  Manufacturers
2.5.3  Mergers  &  Acquisitions,  Expansion

3  Global  Smoked  Salmon  Production  Market  Share  by  Regions
3.1  Global  Smoked  Salmon  Production  Market  Share  by  Regions
3.2  Global  Smoked  Salmon  Revenue  Market  Share  by  Regions  (2014-2019)
3.3  Global  Smoked  Salmon  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

3.4  North  America  Smoked  Salmon  Production
3.4.1  North  America  Smoked  Salmon  Production  Growth  Rate  (2014-2019)
3.4.2  North  America  Smoked  Salmon  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

3.5  Europe  Smoked  Salmon  Production
3.5.1  Europe  Smoked  Salmon  Production  Growth  Rate  (2014-2019)
3.5.2  Europe  Smoked  Salmon  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

3.6  China  Smoked  Salmon  Production  (2014-2019)
3.6.1  China  Smoked  Salmon  Production  Growth  Rate  (2014-2019)
3.6.2  China  Smoked  Salmon  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

3.7  Japan  Smoked  Salmon  Production  (2014-2019)
3.7.1  Japan  Smoked  Salmon  Production  Growth  Rate  (2014-2019)
3.7.2  Japan  Smoked  Salmon  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

 

TOC continued……….

