Smoked Meats Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Smoked Meats Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smoked Meats Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Smoked meat is a method of preparing red meat (and fish) which originates in prehistory. Its purpose is to preserve these protein-rich foods, which would otherwise spoil quickly, for long periods. There are two mechanisms for this preservation: dehydration and the antibacterial properties of phenols and other chemicals in the absorbed smoke. In modern days, the enhanced flavor of smoked foods makes them a delicacy in many cultures.

Smoked Meat industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Europe. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 32.92% of the total value of global Smoked Meat. WH Group is the world leading manufacturer in global Smoked Meat market with the market share of 10.18% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Smoked Meat market managed to increase sales by 1.91% to 32.34 Billion USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Smoked Meat performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The global Smoked Meats market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smoked Meats market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Smoked Meats in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smoked Meats in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Smoked Meats market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Smoked Meats market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

WH Group

Hormel

Yunrun Group

Fratelli Beretta SpA

Columbus Foods

Peer Foods Group, Inc.

Kayem Foods, Inc.

Parma

Falls Brand and Independent Meat Company

Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats, Inc.

Prime Smoked

Schwartz

Market size by Product

Fish

Pork

Beef

Poultry

Others

Market size by End User

Hotel & Restaurant

Barbecue

Personal

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Smoked Meats market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smoked Meats market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Smoked Meats companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Smoked Meats submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Key Stakeholders

Smoked Meats Manufacturers

Smoked Meats Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Smoked Meats Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

