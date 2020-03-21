Smoke Evacuation System Market Market Growth Factors, Product types & Segments Analysis by 2024

Electrosurgical smoke evacuation systems are designed to remove the hazards of electrosurgical smoke plumes from the operating room.

The classification of Smoke Evacuation System includes Smoke Evacuators, Wands & Pencils,Smoke Evacuation Filters, Smoke Evacuation Tubings and Other. The proportion of Smoke Evacuators in 2017 is about 74%.

Smoke Evacuation System is widely used in Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and other field. The most proportion of Smoke Evacuation System is in Hospitals, and the consumption proportion is about 65% in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smoke Evacuation System market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 220 million in 2019.

Leading Smoke Evacuation System Market Players

CONMED

Buffalo Filter

I.C. Medical

Medtronic

Bovie Medical

Johnson & Johnson

CLS Surgimedics

CooperSurgical

ERBE Elektromedizin

Utah Medical Products

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Smoke Evacuators

Wands & Pencils

Smoke Evacuation Filters

Smoke Evacuation Tubings

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Smoke Evacuation System Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Smoke Evacuation System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Smoke Evacuation System market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Smoke Evacuation System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Smoke Evacuation System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Smoke Evacuation System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

