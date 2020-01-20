Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “SMB and SME NAS Market 2019 Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, and Growth Factors to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



NAS is a server-based storage system that enables file sharing between enterprise users. It is an independent network node in the LAN that consists of individual IP addresses.

File transfer is achieved through an Ethernet connection between users and NAS systems. NAS allows multiple users to have access to the same file in a network.

The SME segment was the largest contributor to the SMB and SME NAS market in 2017. The reason for the dominance of this segment is because SMEs require high-performance NAS systems owing to the number of users who require access to the shared files on the network. The demand for efficient NAS systems is growing among organizations such as small educational institution, healthcare hospitals, hotels surveillance, and multimedia firms.

The Americas region dominated the market, with a market share of more than 40%, which is driven by business data growth. The adoption of NAS systems by small enterprises in this region is also expected to heighten during the forecast period along with high-end NAS systems that enable up to 1PB of data storage, thus leading to the growth of the overall NAS market.

This report focuses on the global SMB and SME NAS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Western Digital

Seagate

Netgear

Synology

Buffalo Technology

QNAP

Dell EMC

HP

IBM

Oracle

Cisco

D-Link

Drobo

Quantum

Fujitsu

Unylogix

Hitachi Data Systems

Infortrend

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

SOHO Use

SMBs

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SMB and SME NAS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SMB and SME NAS development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

