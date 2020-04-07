Smartwatch market size, share and Forecast 2026: Market Growth Analysis by Credence Research

The report presents complete analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 to 2026. A five-year historical analysis is also provided for these markets. Market statistics and analysis are derived from major or secondary research.

Market Insight:

The smartwatch market was valued at US$ 12.45 Bn in 2017 and expected to be growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In recent years, the functionality of watches have expanded well beyond just showing time. The introduction of the smartwatches, with its multi-functional features, has disrupted the traditional analog watch industry. The fact that, in many Asian countries, the demand for luxury Swiss watches have declined drastically as a result of more people preferring affordable timepieces such as smartwatches. Moreover, an increasing number of smartwatch manufacturers are focusing on the improving the visual aesthetics of the watches in order to present them as fashion pieces. One of the most important factor aiding the smartwatch market growth can be attributed to the enhancement of functionalities of smartwatches. Modern smartwatches have various features such as GPS, barometer, heart rate sensor, better display and longer battery life among others. Rising net disposable income among consumers is another prominent factor contributing to the smartwatch market growth.

The Global Smartwatch Market Outlook 2018-2026′ provides the reader with a detailed analysis of the Smartwatch industry, market size of Smartwatch, regional analysis, types of Smartwatch and key end users. It also provides insight into primary trends and developments including impact assessment. It profiles key players, including analyzing their strengths and strategies.

These companies are gradually focusing on expanding their production potential to achieve a competitive advantage, thereby enhancing their customer service. The most preferred strategies by the top players of 2017 were the substantial investments in R&D, observed by large expansions in the manufacturing units.

The region of North America held the highest share of XX percent in 2017 and is estimated to increase by 2026 to $xx billion at a CAGR of XX percent. Europe will closely follow America in the 2018-26 forecast period. Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop on XX percent at the best CAGR.

