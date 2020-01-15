Smartwatch Market 2017 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Smartwatch Market 2017
In terms of unit shipments, the market research analyst predicts the global smartwatch market to grow at an impressive CAGR of approximately 12% by 2020. The widespread availability of smartwatches with advanced functionalities and features is expected to augment the interest of technology and fitness enthusiasts during the forecast period.
The high compatibility of smartwatches with other mobile computing devices is expected to be the key driver for the growth of this market. Nowadays, smartwatches can be connected to devices like TVs, media players, headsets, smartphones, laptops, PoS devices, and other devices having Bluetooth and NFC capabilities. This high compatibility of smart watches is a significant factor that is expected to augment market growth during the forecast period.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/232993-global-smartwatch-market-2016-2020
Geographical segmentation and analysis of the global smartwatch market
Americas
APAC
EMEA
In this market research report, analysts have estimated the Americas to dominate the global market for smartwatches during the projected period. This region presently accounts for more than 68% of the total market share and is envisaged to retain its dominating hold over the market during the forecast period owing to factors like rapid advances in technology and changing consumer preferences over the usage of electronic devices.
Competitive landscape and key vendors
The global market for smartwatches is extremely competitive and is primarily dominated by large global players like Apple and Samsung. To gain traction in this market, many vendors are now forming strategic partnerships with other industry players to attract new customers to the wearable market. Since this market is still in its growth stage, many new players are expected to enter the market as it has a huge growth potential.
The leading vendors in the market are –
Apple
Fitbit
Pebble
Samsung
Sony
Other prominent vendors in the market include ASUSTeK Computer and PolarÂ Electro.
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/232993-global-smartwatch-market-2016-2020
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Base year
Forecast period
Market size calculation
Geographical segmentation
Vendor segmentation
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
Smartwatch Market 2017 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022
PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
PART 07: Market drivers
PART 08: Impact of drivers
PART 09: Market challenges
PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
Apple
Fitbit
Pebble
Samsung
Sony
..…..Continued
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com