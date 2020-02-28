Smartphone Security Market Benefits, Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Smartphone Security Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Smartphone Security Market was valued US$ 4.2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 61 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 39.72 % during forecast period.

Mobile security is becoming an important part of security software market, Smartphone security market is witnessing significant growth in corporate sector. Growing smartphone perception for corporate communications is resulted in overall market growth. Smartphone security software is projected to become a significant revenue generator for vendors due to sensitive perceived data security threat among smartphone users. Mobile malware risks with frequent threats like Trojans and AdWare remains major driving factors for adoption of efficient smartphone technologies and manufacturers.

Request a sample of “Global Smartphone Security Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/326878

Increase in number of application downloads, social networking sites, e-ticketing and online shopping are major factors contributing to increasing security measures in the smartphone industry. Additionally, reducing smartphone prices with rising personal disposable income is expected to drive the growth of smartphone security market. Cloud computing includes a huge group of remote servers which are networked to allow the sharing of resources and data, lack of awareness about smartphone security among security software distributors and end-users are limiting the growth of market.

Due to technological advancements and increase in number of mobile internet subscribers, Use of social networking applications like Twitter and Facebook is another factor that is influencing this growth. With increasing number of Smartphone users, concerns regarding the security and safety provided by Smartphoneâ€™s are also increasing. Various Smartphone users are dissatisfied with the security and safety provided by these models as they are frequently getting attacks by malwares and viruses. This is accelerating the growth of Smartphone security market since last few years.

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

Ahnlab Inc

Avast Software A.S

Bitdefender Llc

Certicom Corporation

Eset

Spol.S.R.O.

Juniper Networks Inc

Mcafee Inc

Lookout Inc

Trend Micro Inc

F-Secure Corporation

Netqin Mobile Inc

Quick Heal Technologies(P) Ltd

Panda Security S.L

Columbitech AB

Symantec

Sybase Inc

Hauri Inc

Sophos Ltd

Kaspersky Lab

For Complete “Global Smartphone Security Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-smartphone-security-market

Scope of Global Smartphone Security Market:

Global Smartphone Security Market by Features:

Anti-Theft

Data Encryption

Anti-Virus

Other Features

Global Smartphone Security Market by Operating System:

Android

Windows

iOS

Blackberry

Symbian

Global Smartphone Security Market by Ownership:

Consumer

Enterprise

Global Smartphone Security Market by End User:

Personal Users

Business Users

Global Smartphone Security Market by Geography:

North America

Asia pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy “Global Smartphone Security Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/326878

Increase in number of internet users is the key factor which is helping to drive the global smartphone security market, more than 3 billion people were using internet that means 40% of total world population. It has been analyzed that more than 3% internet users are increasing every year. Additionally, increase in demand for internet is also contributing knowingly towards the growth of smartphone security market. Because of technological progressions and increasing number of mobile internet users, the smartphone security market is developed significantly.

Due to the growing number of mobile internet subscribers, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share. Smart phones are being used by around 80% of internet users to waves the internet in Europe. Also, most of the enterprises in the Europe have access to internet through a mobile or fixed broadband connection and over two thirds of all enterprises used a mobile connection and providing employees with smartphones for business purpose. Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Fastest growth is recognized due to growth in personal disposable income and number of internet subscribers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding smartphone security market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in smartphone security market.

Some Points from TOC for Smartphone Security Market:

1 Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2 Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3 Executive Summary: Global Smartphone Security Market, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

4 Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porterâ€™s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5 Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6 Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Smartphone Security Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

7 Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis and Forecast, by Features

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Smartphone Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Features

7.4. Global Smartphone Security Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Features

7.5. Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis, by Features

7.6. Global Smartphone Security Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Features

8 Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis and Forecast, by Operating System

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Global Smartphone Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Operating System

8.4. Global Smartphone Security Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Operating System

8.5. Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis, by Operating System

8.6. Global Smartphone Security Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Operating System

9 Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis and Forecast, by Ownership

9.1. Introduction and Definition

9.2. Key Findings

9.3. Global Smartphone Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Ownership

9.4. Global Smartphone Security Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Ownership

9.5. Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis, by Ownership

9.6. Global Smartphone Security Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Ownership

10 Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis and Forecast, by End User

10.1. Introduction and Definition

10.2. Key Findings

10.3. Global Smartphone Security Market Value Share Analysis, by End User

10.4. Global Smartphone Security Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End User

10.5. Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis, by End User

10.6. Global Smartphone Security Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End User

11 Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis, by Region

11.1. Global Smartphone Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

11.2. Global Smartphone Security Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

11.3. Global Smartphone Security Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

..Continued

Trending Reports:

On-Demand Transportation Market 2019 Size, Analysis, Trends, Growth, TaaS Solutions, Applications, Location-Based Services, Advancements & Business-Opportunities in Transportation-Sector & Forecast 2025 @ http://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=92385

Self-Service Technologies Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth-Segmentation, Predictions, Software Services-Solutions, Analysis, Advancements Business-Opportunities, Current-Scenario & Forecast-2025 @ http://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=101280

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]

Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com