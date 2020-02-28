Smartphone Security Market Benefits, Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Smartphone Security Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
Global Smartphone Security Market was valued US$ 4.2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 61 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 39.72 % during forecast period.
Mobile security is becoming an important part of security software market, Smartphone security market is witnessing significant growth in corporate sector. Growing smartphone perception for corporate communications is resulted in overall market growth. Smartphone security software is projected to become a significant revenue generator for vendors due to sensitive perceived data security threat among smartphone users. Mobile malware risks with frequent threats like Trojans and AdWare remains major driving factors for adoption of efficient smartphone technologies and manufacturers.
Request a sample of “Global Smartphone Security Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/326878
Increase in number of application downloads, social networking sites, e-ticketing and online shopping are major factors contributing to increasing security measures in the smartphone industry. Additionally, reducing smartphone prices with rising personal disposable income is expected to drive the growth of smartphone security market. Cloud computing includes a huge group of remote servers which are networked to allow the sharing of resources and data, lack of awareness about smartphone security among security software distributors and end-users are limiting the growth of market.
Due to technological advancements and increase in number of mobile internet subscribers, Use of social networking applications like Twitter and Facebook is another factor that is influencing this growth. With increasing number of Smartphone users, concerns regarding the security and safety provided by Smartphoneâ€™s are also increasing. Various Smartphone users are dissatisfied with the security and safety provided by these models as they are frequently getting attacks by malwares and viruses. This is accelerating the growth of Smartphone security market since last few years.
Key Players Operated in Market Include:
Ahnlab Inc
Avast Software A.S
Bitdefender Llc
Certicom Corporation
Eset
Spol.S.R.O.
Juniper Networks Inc
Mcafee Inc
Lookout Inc
Trend Micro Inc
F-Secure Corporation
Netqin Mobile Inc
Quick Heal Technologies(P) Ltd
Panda Security S.L
Columbitech AB
Symantec
Sybase Inc
Hauri Inc
Sophos Ltd
Kaspersky Lab
For Complete “Global Smartphone Security Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-smartphone-security-market
Scope of Global Smartphone Security Market:
Global Smartphone Security Market by Features:
Anti-Theft
Data Encryption
Anti-Virus
Other Features
Global Smartphone Security Market by Operating System:
Android
Windows
iOS
Blackberry
Symbian
Global Smartphone Security Market by Ownership:
Consumer
Enterprise
Global Smartphone Security Market by End User:
Personal Users
Business Users
Global Smartphone Security Market by Geography:
North America
Asia pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Buy “Global Smartphone Security Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/326878
Increase in number of internet users is the key factor which is helping to drive the global smartphone security market, more than 3 billion people were using internet that means 40% of total world population. It has been analyzed that more than 3% internet users are increasing every year. Additionally, increase in demand for internet is also contributing knowingly towards the growth of smartphone security market. Because of technological progressions and increasing number of mobile internet users, the smartphone security market is developed significantly.
Due to the growing number of mobile internet subscribers, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share. Smart phones are being used by around 80% of internet users to waves the internet in Europe. Also, most of the enterprises in the Europe have access to internet through a mobile or fixed broadband connection and over two thirds of all enterprises used a mobile connection and providing employees with smartphones for business purpose. Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Fastest growth is recognized due to growth in personal disposable income and number of internet subscribers.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding smartphone security market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in smartphone security market.
Some Points from TOC for Smartphone Security Market:
1 Preface
1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation
1.2. Research Highlights
1.3. Research Objectives
2 Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Report Assumptions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Research Methodology
2.3.1. Secondary Research
2.3.1.1. Secondary data
2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources
2.3.2. Primary Research
2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources
2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources
3 Executive Summary: Global Smartphone Security Market, by Market Value (US$ Mn)
4 Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Indicator
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.4. Challenges
4.3. Porterâ€™s Analysis
4.4. Value Chain Analysis
4.5. Market Risk Analysis
4.6. SWOT Analysis
4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies
5 Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators
6 Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis and Forecast
6.1. Global Smartphone Security Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis
6.1.1. North America
6.1.2. Europe
6.1.3. Asia Pacific
6.1.4. Middle East & Africa
6.1.5. South America
7 Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis and Forecast, by Features
7.1. Introduction and Definition
7.2. Key Findings
7.3. Global Smartphone Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Features
7.4. Global Smartphone Security Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Features
7.5. Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis, by Features
7.6. Global Smartphone Security Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Features
8 Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis and Forecast, by Operating System
8.1. Introduction and Definition
8.2. Key Findings
8.3. Global Smartphone Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Operating System
8.4. Global Smartphone Security Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Operating System
8.5. Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis, by Operating System
8.6. Global Smartphone Security Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Operating System
9 Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis and Forecast, by Ownership
9.1. Introduction and Definition
9.2. Key Findings
9.3. Global Smartphone Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Ownership
9.4. Global Smartphone Security Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Ownership
9.5. Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis, by Ownership
9.6. Global Smartphone Security Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Ownership
10 Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis and Forecast, by End User
10.1. Introduction and Definition
10.2. Key Findings
10.3. Global Smartphone Security Market Value Share Analysis, by End User
10.4. Global Smartphone Security Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End User
10.5. Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis, by End User
10.6. Global Smartphone Security Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End User
11 Global Smartphone Security Market Analysis, by Region
11.1. Global Smartphone Security Market Value Share Analysis, by Region
11.2. Global Smartphone Security Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region
11.3. Global Smartphone Security Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
..Continued
Trending Reports:
On-Demand Transportation Market 2019 Size, Analysis, Trends, Growth, TaaS Solutions, Applications, Location-Based Services, Advancements & Business-Opportunities in Transportation-Sector & Forecast 2025 @ http://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=92385
Self-Service Technologies Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth-Segmentation, Predictions, Software Services-Solutions, Analysis, Advancements Business-Opportunities, Current-Scenario & Forecast-2025 @ http://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=101280
About us:
www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson
Manager – Global Sales
Analytical research cognizance
Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448
Email.: [email protected]
Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com