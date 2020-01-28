Smartphone Market Set to Rise Significantly During 2026 : Apple, Inc., OPPO Co Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Global Smartphone Market: Overview

This report on the global smartphone market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the smartphone market growth during the forecast period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of market growth during the forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume shipments (million units), across different geographies.

Global Smartphone Market: Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities

Increase in use of Internet-based services due to availability of advance LTE networks is responsible for rise in adoption of smartphones. Key drivers of the smartphone market are global inflation rate, per-capita disposable income, penetration of high-speed internet, and mobile insurance acceptance rate.

Global Smartphone Market: Key Segments

The global smartphone market is segmented based on operating system, distribution channel, RAM size, price range, and size. In terms of operating system, the market is segmented into Android, iOS, and Windows. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into online channel and offline channel. The offline channel is further bifurcated into single store and multi-store. In terms of price range, the market is divided into below US$ 100, US$ 100–200, US$ 200–500, US$ 500 and above. Based on RAM size, the market is categorized into below 2GB, 2GB–4GB, and up to 8GB.

The report classifies the global smartphone market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. These regions are analyzed in terms of value and volume shipments in the smartphone industry. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Smartphone Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the smartphone market. Porter’s Five Force Analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition in the smartphone market is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which provides operation flow in the smartphone market and identifies raw material suppliers, service providers, and distribution channels of this industry is also covered in the report. Regional drivers, restraints, and opportunities have also been provided. It also covers segment wise comparison matrix, incremental opportunity analysis, market positioning, and share analysis of key players for all regions.

Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares segment attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The same is provided for each segment. The report also covers in-depth estimation of market concentration ratio, cost, and margin analysis, region-wise brand analysis, and region-wise smartphone replacement rate.

Global Smartphone Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape, which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global smartphone industry based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and growth potential. Market position, offerings, R&D focus, top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook of key companies have been provided in the report. The competitive landscape of the report also identifies and includes regional presence – intensity map of leading players in the smartphone market.

Company profiling includes company overview, SWOT analysis, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global smartphone market include Apple, Inc., OPPO Co Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corporation, Sony Corporation, HTC Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, One Plus Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Lenovo Group Limited.

The global smartphone market is segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:

Global Smartphone Market, by Operating System

Android

Windows

iOS

Global Smartphone Market, by Price Range

Below US$ 100

US$ 100-200

US$ 200-500

US$ 500 and above

Global Smartphone Market, by RAM Size

Below 2GB

2GB-4GB

Up to 8GB

Global Smartphone Market, by Size

below 4.0″

0″–5.0″

Up to 6.0”

Global Smartphone Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Multi-brand Single Brand



