Smartphone Market Analysis (2015-2020) | Segments, Key Players, Trends and Forecast

By 2020, smartphone shipment in India is expected to reach a value of 210.5 million units growing at a CAGR of ~17.5% from 2016. Qurates’ latest market research report Smartphone Market in India 2017 highlights the soaring adoption of smartphones in the country due to favorable demographics and changing consumer behavior.

With the increased economic growth, the corporate segments of various verticals are expanding their operations further and also creating newer business opportunities for several entrepreneurs in the country.

Smartphone Market in India – Key Growth Factors

Foreign companies have realized the opportunity in India for smartphone devices and have brought in a number of low cost devices specific to the Indian market. On the other hand, domestic handset companies are targeting to capture larger market share in the country with budget smartphones.

Increasing trend of social network usage among the young Indian population for communication and sharing media content is also driving the growth of the smartphone market in India. Celebrity endorsements, along with huge sponsorship campaigns by brands such as Oppo and Gionee have helped improve the perception of Chinese brands among Indian consumers which is aiding the growth of these brands in the Indian market.

Smartphone Market in India – Threats and Key Players

In Nov 2016, demonetization had hit the smartphone market at almost all levels including the customer demand and stock movement in the distribution channels across India. However, the premium smartphone segment saw some growth during the weeks following demonetization.

The leading companies operating in the global smartphone market includes Apple India Pvt. Ltd., Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Vivo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd., Lava International Ltd., Oppo Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd. and Micromax Informatics Ltd.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the global smartphone market and estimated market size data in terms of unit shipments over 2015 to 2020

Market share of top Indian and Chinese smartphone manufacturing companies (2016)

Market dynamics through major trends prevalent in the market

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major public and private players

Key recent developments associated with the smartphone market in India

