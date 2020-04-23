Smart Water Metering Market is Projected to Have a Stable Growth for the Next Few Years

The global smart water metering market is registering a positive growth year-over-year; buoyed by factors such as growing awareness toward water theft prevention, countering inaccuracy in water billing, and managing issues related to water scarcity.

Based on application, the smart water metering market is categorized into water utilities, agriculture, industrial, and residential. Among these, water utilities are the largest application area of smart water metering; owing to increasing demand for reducing water loss.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/smart-water-metering-market/report-sample

Based on technology, the smart water metering market is categorized into advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), and automatic meter reading system (AMR). Among these, AMI is expected to register faster growth in the forecast period.

The major advantage of smart water meter is that it reduces error in reading meter values, as it is digital in nature. This leads to greater accuracy, as compared to conventional basic meters.

Some of the key players operating in the smart water metering market are Kamstrup A/S, Itron Inc, Datamatic Inc, Landis+Gyr, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Master Meter Inc, Aclara Technologies llc, Badger Meter Inc, Neptune Technology Group Inc., and Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG.

Geographically, North America led the global smart water metering market, due to early adoption of two-way water meters used in AMI. Within North America, the U.S. accounted for dominant share, primarily due to stringent regulatory norms and increasing government initiatives toward installation of smart meters in the country.

Read summary of report here :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/smart-water-metering-market/

The report will provide country-wise smart water metering market analysis. Some of the major countries that is covered in the report include the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Turkey, the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Russia, Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook