Smart Water Meter Market: Segmentation by Application, Product Type, Key Players | Arad Technologies, Kamstrup, Takahata Precison, Neptune Technology Group, SenTec, Badger Meter, Sensus

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Smart Water Meter market for 2018-2023.

Smart water meter is a new type of water metering which uses modern micro electro technology, modern sensor technology, and smart IC card technology. It can not only measure water use, but can transfer water use data and settle trading.

The technical barriers of Smart water meter are low, and the Smart water meter market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Arad Technologies, Kamstrup, Takahata Precison, Neptune Technology Group, SenTec, Badger Meter, Sensus, and others.

The market for Smart water meter will be majorly driven by civil construction. With the policy support in most countries, more and more real estate business use Smart water meter. With the improvement of people’s awareness of energy saving and the industry level, Civil Building will gradually apply Smart water meter system. Smart water meter industry will usher in a huge growth space.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Smart water meter cost will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Smart water meter.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Smart Water Meter will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2550 million by 2023, from US$ 2160 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Water Meter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Pre-payment Electricity Meter

Remote Transmitting Water Meter

Segmentation by application:

IC Card Water Meter

TM Card Prepayment Water Meter

RF Smart Card Meter

Coded Water Meter

Impulse Type Remote Water Meter

Direct-reading Remote Water Meter

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Arad Technologies

Kamstrup

Takahata Precison

Neptune Technology Group

SenTec

Badger Meter

Sensus

Aquiba

Itron

Elster

Johnson Valves

Datamatic

Sanchuan

Suntront

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab

Chongqing Smart Water Meter

Ningbo Water Meter

Wasion Group

Shenzhen Huaxu

Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacturing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Water Meter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Smart Water Meter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Water Meter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Water Meter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Water Meter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.