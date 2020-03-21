Smart Water Meter Market Incredible Growth Outlook to 2024

Smart Water Meter Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Smart Water Meter market.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Smart water meter cost will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Smart water meter.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Water Meter market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2550 million by 2024, from US$ 2160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Water Meter business.

Smart water meter is a new type of water metering which uses modern micro electro technology, modern sensor technology, and smart IC card technology. It can not only measure water use, but can transfer water use data and settle trading.

The technical barriers of Smart water meter are low, and the Smart water meter market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Arad Technologies, Kamstrup, Takahata Precison, Neptune Technology Group, SenTec, Badger Meter, Sensus, and others.

The market for Smart water meter will be majorly driven by civil construction. With the policy support in most countries, more and more real estate business use Smart water meter. With the improvement of people’s awareness of energy saving and the industry level, Civil Building will gradually apply Smart water meter system. Smart water meter industry will usher in a huge growth space.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Arad Technologies, Kamstrup, Takahata Precison, Neptune Technology Group, SenTec, Badger Meter, Sensus, Aquiba, Itron, Elster, Johnson Valves, Datamatic, Sanchuan, Suntront, Integrated Electronic Systems Lab, Chongqing Smart Water Meter, Ningbo Water Meter, Wasion Group, Shenzhen Huaxu and Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacturing.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Water Meters (Fiber-optic Cable) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Water Meter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Pre-payment Electricity Meter

Remote Transmitting Water Meter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

IC Card Water Meter

TM Card Prepayment Water Meter

RF Smart Card Meter

Coded Water Meter

Impulse Type Remote Water Meter

Direct-reading Remote Water Meter

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Water Meter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Water Meter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Water Meter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Water Meter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Water Meter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

