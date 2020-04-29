Smart Transformers Market | Global Top Vendors Analysis & Forecast to 2025

The Global Smart Transformers Market was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.24 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.48% from 2017 to 2025.

Smart transformer operates independently to regulate voltage, maintain contact with smart grid to permit remote access, and provide feedback in a power supply system. These transformers are designed to provide a voltage optimized power supply to fulfill the energy needs of the system. Benefits of Smart transformer includes – voltage regulation, reliability fault prediction  detection, energy efficiency, condition assessment communication

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growth of the electric vehicle market

1.2 Increasing investments in smart grids and energy systems

1.3 Rising focus on alternate energy production across the globe

1.4 Growing digitalization of power utilities

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor cyber security and data privacy

2.2 Lack of data for effective planning

2.3 Increasing initial cost for the installation of smart transformers

Market Segmentation:

The Global Smart Transformers Market is segmented on the type, component, application, and region.

1. Type:

1.1 Power Transformers

1.2 Specialty Transformers

1.3 Instrument Transformers

1.4 Distribution Transformers

2. By Component:

2.1 Transformers

2.2 Hardware for Transformer Monitoring

2.3 Converters

2.4 Switches

2.5 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Smart Grid

3.2 Electric Vehicle Charging

3.3 Traction Locomotive

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Siemens

2. Eaton

3. Wilson Transformer

4. BHEL

5. Gridco

6. SPX Transformer

7. Schneider Electric

8. GE

9. Mitsubishi Electric

10. CG Power

11. ABB

12. Howard Industries

