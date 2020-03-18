Smart Thermostats Market 2019 Industry Development and Growth Forecast to 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Smart Thermostats Market to Exceed Market Revenue, Segments and Competition Trend to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



Smart thermostats are devices that can be used with home automation and are responsible for controlling a home’s heating and/or air conditioning.

They perform the same functions as a Programmable thermostat as they allow the user to control the temperature of their home throughout the day using a schedule, such as setting a different temperature at night.

Like a connected thermostat, they are connected to the Internet.

They allow users to adjust heating settings from other internet-connected devices, such as smartphones. This allows users to easily adjust the temperature remotely. This ease of use is essential for ensuring energy savings: studies have shown that households with programmable thermostats actually have higher energy consumption than those with simple thermostats, because residents program them incorrectly or disable them completely.

Scope of the Report:

The smart thermostat regulates heating and cooling operation in the residential and commercial building. The increasing popularity of smart homes and advantages offered by these like ease of use by cloud-based services and improved energy management by self-learning capabilities serves as some of the key factors augmenting the demand for smart thermostats.

Advanced sensor support like occupancy sensor, temperature sensor, and the need to control and manage these devices remotely using smartphones or other internet connected devices also provides ample growth opportunity for vendors of these thermostats over the forecast period. The North Americas is expected to hold a major share of this market, whereas Europe is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the Smart Thermostats in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

