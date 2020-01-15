Smart Technologies are changing Gulf Cooperation Council Home Automation Industry

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Gulf Cooperation Council Home Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Home automation involves the deployment of automation technologies, which include HVAC, appliance automation, centralized controls of lighting, security mechanisms, access control for gates and doors, and devices and mechanisms, in a residential facility to enhance comfort, optimize operational costs, and prevent energy wastage.

Ask for a Sample of this Report Now @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2081769

The increased need for energy conservation in GCC is a key growth driver for this market. During 2015, the annual per capita energy consumption accounted to around 11.5 MWh in the GCC, which was much higher than other developed economies such as France, Japan, Italy, the UK, and Germany. As a result, governments in the region have called for conservative strategies in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings to solve power crisis. The use of HVAC controls, lighting controls, and other similar building automation solutions throughout the lifespan of the building can conserve power and minimize power wastage.

This report focuses on the global Gulf Cooperation Council Home Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gulf Cooperation Council Home Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ABB

Bosch Security System

Control4

Eaton

GE

Legrand

Lutron

Sauter

United Technologies

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2081769

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lighting Control

Security and Access Control

HVAC Control

Fire and Safety Control

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Apartment

Villa

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in