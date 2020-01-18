Smart Street Lighting in India Market 2019–2025 : Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

India is one of the biggest smart lighting markets in Asia Pacific. It is predicted that the investments in smart lighting will double in the country and around 27.5 million street lamps will be replaced with LED lamps in the coming 2-3 years. One of the key reasons for replacing the traditional high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) is that they consume a lot of energy and generate a lot of heat. Thus, with the growing awareness and to reduce the carbon footprints, the government has started replacing the traditional street lights with smart street lights. Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Himachal Pradesh (HP) have started working on the smart street lighting projects. These smart street lighting poles can be turned “ON” or “OFF” through the smart devices. Most of the smart poles are enabled with motion sensors which turn “ON” whenever there is a movement near the pole.

The “Smart Street Lighting Market in India” will grow at an estimated CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

Key players covered in the report are GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Acuity Brands, Osram Licht AG, Eveready Industries India Ltd., Bajaj Electricals, Havells India Ltd., and SYSKA LED Lights. The report provides a comprehensive review of connectivity technologies, lighting lamps, and network components, upcoming and on-going smart street lighting projects in the country.

The study covers and analyzes the “Smart Street Lighting” market in India. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

