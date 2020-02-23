Smart Stadium Market – Overview of Growing Techsavy Demands

The technological advancements in media and entertainment along with its integration with smart phones and tablets has led to a declining demand for experiencing sports sitting in a live stadium. This is leading to the need for developing smart stadiums to give a more captivating experience to the fans along with higher returns from the events. The global smart stadium market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

The smart stadiums provide a host of information ranging from parking availability, seat upgrades, ongoing offers and concession lines among others to the fans and viewers. There are several factors aiding to the demand for smart stadiums during the forecast period. In a smart stadium, a fan gets a personalized experience along with shorter waiting lines. Furthermore, the fans can also navigate faster through the crowd with the help of GPS navigation available in the stadium.

Moreover, the concept of internet of things (IoT) is also being applied to these stadiums where in the fans and the viewers can connect their smart phones with the stadium network to receive important information. In addition, the governments of various countries are taking initiatives towards automation of industries and smart building projects in order increase the efficiency of operations and participate in the green revolution. This factor is expected to drive the demand for smart stadiums across the globe.

The global smart stadium market can be segmented by services, platform, software and geography. By services, the smart stadium market can be further categorized into professional and managed services broadly. In terms of platform, the smart stadium market can be divided into network management platform, device management platform and application management platform.

By software, the smart stadium market can segregated into event management systems, integrated security systems, digital content management, building automation systems, crowd management systems and control centers among others.

By geography, the global smart stadium market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the market in terms of demand for smart stadiums where in Europe has been identified to be largest region for smart stadiums.