Smart Sports Devices and Equipment (SSDE) Market 2019, by Fitbit, Garmin, Huawei, Samsung, Sony, Apple, Nike, Motorola

The factors driving the demand for SSDE are growing popularity of fitness wearable devices among the consumers, growing health concerns across the globe, rising application of sports equipment to improve gaming performances, increasing number of heart congestion & obesity among people, and rapid innovation in technology and consumer electronics.
In 2017, the global Smart Sports Devices and Equipment (SSDE) market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smart Sports Devices and Equipment (SSDE) market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Smart Sports Devices and Equipment (SSDE) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smart Sports Devices and Equipment (SSDE) in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Smart Sports Devices and Equipment (SSDE) market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Smart Sports Devices and Equipment (SSDE) include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Smart Sports Devices and Equipment (SSDE) include
Fitbit
Garmin
Huawei
Samsung
Sony
Apple
Nike
Motorola
Market Size Split by Type
Smart Wearable Devices
Non-Wearable Equipment
Market Size Split by Application
Young
Adult
Old
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
