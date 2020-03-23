Smart Sports Clothing Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depdth Qualitative Insights 2019-2025

Decision Market Reports has announced the addition of the “Global Smart Sports Clothing Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment; 2018 – 2025“report to their offering.
In 2019, the market size of Smart Sports Clothing is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 13% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Sports Clothing.
This report studies the global market size of Smart Sports Clothing, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Smart Sports Clothing sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Adidas
Athos Works
Atlas Wearables
Basis
Beddit
Beurer
Bragi
CardioSport
Fibit
Fitbug
Garmin
Geonaute
GeoPalz
GOQii
Heapsylon
Jawbone
Jaybird
Leikr
LG
Misfit Wearables
Market Segment by Product Type
Jacket
Shorts
Suits
Hat
Others
Market Segment by Application
Personal
Commercial
Training
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Smart Sports Clothing status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Smart Sports Clothing manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Sports Clothing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Smart Sports Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Jacket
1.3.3 Shorts
1.3.4 Suits
1.3.5 Hat
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Smart Sports Clothing Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Personal
1.4.3 Commercial
1.4.4 Training
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Smart Sports Clothing Market Size
2.1.1 Global Smart Sports Clothing Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Smart Sports Clothing Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Smart Sports Clothing Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Smart Sports Clothing Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Smart Sports Clothing Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Smart Sports Clothing Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Smart Sports Clothing Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Smart Sports Clothing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Smart Sports Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Smart Sports Clothing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Smart Sports Clothing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Smart Sports Clothing Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Smart Sports Clothing Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Sports Clothing Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Smart Sports Clothing Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Jacket Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Shorts Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Suits Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Hat Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Smart Sports Clothing Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Smart Sports Clothing Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Smart Sports Clothing Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Smart Sports Clothing Sales by Application
6 United States
6.1 United States Smart Sports Clothing Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Smart Sports Clothing Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Smart Sports Clothing Breakdown Data by Application
7 European Union
7.1 European Union Smart Sports Clothing Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Smart Sports Clothing Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Smart Sports Clothing Breakdown Data by Application
8 China
8.1 China Smart Sports Clothing Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Smart Sports Clothing Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Smart Sports Clothing Breakdown Data by Application
9 Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Smart Sports Clothing Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Smart Sports Clothing Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Smart Sports Clothing Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Smart Sports Clothing Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Smart Sports Clothing Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Smart Sports Clothing Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Adidas
10.1.1 Adidas Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Smart Sports Clothing
10.1.4 Smart Sports Clothing Product Introduction
10.1.5 Adidas Recent Development
10.2 Athos Works
10.2.1 Athos Works Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Smart Sports Clothing
10.2.4 Smart Sports Clothing Product Introduction
10.2.5 Athos Works Recent Development
10.3 Atlas Wearables
10.3.1 Atlas Wearables Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Smart Sports Clothing
10.3.4 Smart Sports Clothing Product Introduction
10.3.5 Atlas Wearables Recent Development
10.4 Basis
10.4.1 Basis Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Smart Sports Clothing
10.4.4 Smart Sports Clothing Product Introduction
10.4.5 Basis Recent Development
10.5 Beddit
10.5.1 Beddit Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Smart Sports Clothing
10.5.4 Smart Sports Clothing Product Introduction
10.5.5 Beddit Recent Development
10.6 Beurer
10.6.1 Beurer Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Smart Sports Clothing
10.6.4 Smart Sports Clothing Product Introduction
10.6.5 Beurer Recent Development
10.7 Bragi
10.7.1 Bragi Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Smart Sports Clothing
10.7.4 Smart Sports Clothing Product Introduction
10.7.5 Bragi Recent Development
10.8 CardioSport
10.8.1 CardioSport Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Smart Sports Clothing
10.8.4 Smart Sports Clothing Product Introduction
10.8.5 CardioSport Recent Development
10.9 Fibit
10.9.1 Fibit Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Smart Sports Clothing
10.9.4 Smart Sports Clothing Product Introduction
10.9.5 Fibit Recent Development
10.10 Fitbug
10.10.1 Fitbug Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Smart Sports Clothing
10.10.4 Smart Sports Clothing Product Introduction
10.10.5 Fitbug Recent Development
10.11 Garmin
10.12 Geonaute
10.13 GeoPalz
10.14 GOQii
10.15 Heapsylon
10.16 Jawbone
10.17 Jaybird
10.18 Leikr
10.19 LG
10.20 Misfit Wearables
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Smart Sports Clothing Sales Channels
11.2.2 Smart Sports Clothing Distributors
11.3 Smart Sports Clothing Customers
12 Market Forecast
12.1 Global Smart Sports Clothing Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Smart Sports Clothing Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Smart Sports Clothing Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Smart Sports Clothing Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Smart Sports Clothing Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Smart Sports Clothing Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
