Smart Sleep Tracking Device Market 2019 Trending Technologies, Developments, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

March 20, 2020
Most top fitness trackers monitor movement and heart rate during sleep, while a growing range of non-wearables sit above or below consumers’ mattress and even on the bedside table. These help people track breathing, snoring, temperature and allow them to follow those trends over time.

Leading the way are traditional wearable providers like Polar, Nokia/Withings and Fitbit, who have all added powerful sleep tracking to their devices, while there’s also an abundance of excellent non-contact options from sleep specialists ResMed, Beddit and Emfit.

The Smart Sleep Tracking Device report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

  • Apple
  • Phillips Healthcare
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Xiaomi
  • Fitbit
  • Emfit
  • Garmin
  • ResMed
  • Nokia
  • Sleepace
  • Misfit
  • Polar
  • Beddit

Market size by Product

  • Wearable Devices
  • Non-wearable Devices

Market size by End User

  • Online Stores
  • Offline Stores

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Sleep Tracking Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Sleep Tracking Device development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Smart Sleep Tracking Device Production by Region

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Other Regions

TABLE OF CONTENTS: 

1  Study  Coverage
1.1    Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Product
1.2  Market  Segments
1.3  Key  Manufacturers  Covered
1.4  Market  by  Type
1.4.1  Global  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Market  Size  Growth  Rate  by  Product
1.4.2  Wearable  Devices
1.4.3  Non-wearable  Devices
1.5  Market  by  End  User
1.5.1  Global  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Market  Size  Growth  Rate  by  End  User
1.5.2  Online  Stores
1.5.3  Offline  Stores
1.6  Study  Objectives
1.7  Years  Considered

2  Executive  Summary
2.1  Global  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Market  Size
2.1.1  Global  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Revenue  2013-2025
2.1.2  Global  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Sales  2013-2025
2.2  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Growth  Rate  by  Regions
2.2.1  Global  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Sales  by  Regions
2.2.2  Global  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Revenue  by  Regions

3  Breakdown  Data  by  Manufacturers
3.1  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Sales  by  Manufacturers
3.1.1  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Sales  by  Manufacturers
3.1.2  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Sales  Market  Share  by  Manufacturers
3.1.3  Global  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Market  Concentration  Ratio  (CR5  and  HHI)
3.2  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Revenue  by  Manufacturers
3.2.1  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Revenue  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
3.2.2  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Revenue  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
3.3  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Price  by  Manufacturers
3.4  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Manufacturing  Base  Distribution,  Product  Types
3.4.1  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Manufacturers  Manufacturing  Base  Distribution,  Headquarters
3.4.2  Manufacturers  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device  Product  Type
3.4.3  Date  of  International  Manufacturers  Enter  into  Smart  Sleep  Tracking  Device    Market
3.5  Manufacturers  Mergers  &  Acquisitions,  Expansion  Plans

List of Tables and Figures

  • Figure Smart Sleep Tracking Device Product Picture
  • Table Smart Sleep Tracking Device Market Segments
  • Table Key Manufacturers Smart Sleep Tracking Device Covered
  • Table Global Smart Sleep Tracking Device Market Size Growth Rate by Product 2018-2025 (K Units) & (Million US$)
  • Figure Global Smart Sleep Tracking Device Sales Market Share by Product 2013-2025
  • Figure Wearable Devices Product Picture
  • Table Major Manufacturers of Wearable Devices
  • Figure Non-wearable Devices Product Picture
  • Table Major Manufacturers of Non-wearable Devices
  • Table Global Smart Sleep Tracking Device Market Size Growth Rate by End User 2018-2025 (K Units)…and more

