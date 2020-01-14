Smart Shade Device Market – Increase in the Use of Wi-Fi Compatible Shades Demands Growth

The smart shades market is gaining popularity in recent times due to the increase in adoption of mechanical shades in developing nations. There has been a rise in demand for shades which are functioned by motorized mechanisms, used both for commercial and residential purposes. Increasing demand has generated more opportunity for global shade manufacturers for the smart shade device market.

Adoption of new technologies such as Bluetooth Smart and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, and other related wireless technologies helps to communicate with the motor mechanisms and regulate the movement of motorized shades. The device which is used for motorized shades can be used to regulate multiple windows from one mobile application. The capability of the smart shade device to operate through a touch interface in addition to mobile applications is expected to drive investments in the market over the forecast period.

The smart shade device market has been segmented by technology and end-use. On the basis of technology, the market has been segregated by BLE and Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi- based technology was the most dominant segment in 2015 and is likely to retain its position over the forecast period. Owing to the simplicity of use and compatible range of Wi-Fi based technology, this segment dominates the market over other technologies. Increase in the use of Wi-Fi compatible smart shades has been one of the key factors driving the smart shades market.

On the basis of end-use, the market has been bifurcated into residential and commercial. Residential segment was the most dominant segment in 2015 and it is expected to remain so over the forecast period. Rise in adoption of smart homes in developed countries such as Germany, U.S, France, U.K, and Australia among others has been one of the major factors driving the smart shade device market.

On the basis of geography, the smart shade device market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for majority of the market share in 2015 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Increase in the use of smart home devices, particularly in home security, home appliances, and window coverings is driving the smart shade device market in this region.

The U.S is one of the large markets for smart shades devices in North America. Europe has a considerable share in the global smart shade device market. The U.K, Germany, and France account for majority of the market share in this region. Asia Pacific is one of the fast growing regions for smart shade devices and it is expected to remain so over the forecast period.