Smart Sensors Market 2019 Key Segments, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2024

Report Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Concern About Safety & Investigation

Smart Sensors Eases Energy Saving

Encouraging Government Initiatives

Vigorous Request for Customer Electronics Products

High Price of Growth for Smart Sensors

Huge Growth Chances in the Healthcare Sector

Strict Performance Requirements for Advanced Sensor Applications

Top Key Competitors:

Siemens AG

General Electric

Sensirion AG

Legrand

Emerson Electric Co.

Eaton

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

TDK

ABB

NXP Semiconductors

Atmel Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies AG

TE Connectivity

Analog Devices, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

Oceana Sensor

Delphi Automotive LLP

Maxim Integrated

Vishay Electronic GmbH

Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG

Airmar Technology Corp.

BeanAir

Global Segmentation of Smart Sensors Market:

By sensor type:

Temperature & Humidity Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Flow Sensors

Touch Sensors

Image Sensors

Motion & Occupancy Sensors

Water Sensors

Light Sensors

Position Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors



On the basis of technology:

MEMS Technology

CMOS Technology

System–In-Package (Sip)

System-On-Chip (Soc)

On the basis of component:

Analog to Digital Converters

Digital to Analog Converters

Transceivers

Amplifiers

Microcontrollers

Others

On the basis of network connectivity:

Wireless Network Connectivity

Wired Network Connectivity

On the basis of end-user:

Industrial Automation Industry

Building Automation Industry

Consumer Electronics Industry

Biomedical & Healthcare Industry

Automotive Industry

Aerospace & Defense Industry

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

