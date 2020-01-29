Smart Roads Market Forecast, Research Findings and Conclusion 2019-2025

Global Smart Roads Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Smart Roads Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Smart roads guide the drivers of vehicles against any object that is in front of the vehicle, which the driver is not able to see. The sensors deployed give signals to the vehicle about any possible incident that could happen and the damage that might occur to the vehicle and to the driver.

Among the regions, North America is leading the global smart road market due to the technological advancement. Highly advanced countries in the field of technology such as the U.S. and Canada comprised of many players that are manufacturing smart road equipment. These countries pay high attention to the road safety and as a result creating a wide opportunity for enterprises plying in the smart road market.

The market report pegs the global Smart Roads market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Smart Roads market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Smart Roads market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Smart Roads status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Roads development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Indra Sistemas

IBM

Swarco Holding

Alcatel Lucent

Kapsch

LG CNS

Siemens

Cisco Systems

Schneider Electric

Xerox

Huawei Market size by Product –

Transportation and Communication System

Traffic Management System

Others

Market size by End User/Applications –

Urban Traffic

Highway

Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Roads status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Roads development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Roads Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Roads Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Roads Market Size

2.2 Smart Roads Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Roads Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Roads Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Roads Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Smart Roads Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Smart Roads Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Smart Roads Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Smart Roads Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Roads Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Roads Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Smart Roads Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Smart Roads Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Roads are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

