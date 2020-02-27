Smart Pole Market: Growing Due To Rise in Smart City Projects

The global smart pole market is anticipated to rise the demand for the global smart poles market. Government of various countries are trying to transform the public street lights digitally. Various organization in this market are trying to improve the technology used in street lights by investing on research and development. These organizations are trying to add various multifunctional features which is going to produce product differentiation and help in creating brand name. The manufactures in order to provide better connectivity are using the 4G LTE in the smart pole. Some of the major global smart pole market are Telensa Limited, Lumca, Inc, Philips Lighting Holding B.v, Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd, shangai Sansi technology Co., Sunna Design, Acuit brands Lightin., and Neptune Light, Inc,

In terms of revenue, the sensor segment is anticipated to experience an exponential growth, accounting for more than US$1000 mn by the end of the forecast period. Sensor segment is also expected witness a relatively high CAGR in the market. This is because installation of sensors on every smart pole has become important in order to monitor traffic and avoid accidents. North America is expected to remain as the leading region in the global smart pole market. Increase in adoption of smart pole systems for development and innovative structures is promoting the growth of the market in the region.

The global smart pole market is envisaged to grow at 13.7% of CAGR by the end of the forecast period. During this period the market is anticipated to be worth at US$ 10000 mn.

Installation of smart video cameras and sensors in order to avoid accidents and monitor traffic, is driving the global market for smart pole exponentially. In order to build smart cities, government of various countries have found installing the smart pole to be the stepping stone. Smart poles are proved to avoid congestion and maintain a smooth flowing traffic. This has made its demand higher among cities which face tough time in controlling a traffic. Smart poles are expected to witness a surge in their demand as it equipped with internet connectivity, thus making it easy for tourist to explore more.