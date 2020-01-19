Smart Pet Collar MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Pet Collar market will register a 24.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1070 million by 2024, from US$ 290 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Pet Collar business, shared in Chapter 3.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their Shipment units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in Shipment turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Garmin

Whistle (Tagg)

FitBark

Petsafe

Tractive

PetPace

Loc8tor

Marco Polo

Gibi Technologies Inc

WÜF

Nuzzle

LINK AKC

KYON

This study considers the Smart Pet Collar value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

GPS Based

Radio Based

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Tracking

Training

Monitoring

Others

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Smart Pet Collar by Players

4 Smart Pet Collar by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

…Continued

