Smart Parking Systems Market Overview by Competitive Insights, Significant Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2024

Market Segmentation

By Systems

Guided

Smart park

By Technology

Ultrasonic sensors

Radar sensors

Image sensors

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Solution

Security and surveillance

Valet and parking reservation

License plate recognition

By Vertical Type

Government and municipalities

Commercial institutions

Corporate institutions

Transport facilities

By Parking Site

Off-street parking

On-street parking

Market Overview

Smart parking systems help the vehicle user to find the nearest parking space and provides information on the availability of parking slots in the parking area. The smart parking systems market includes sensors, real-time data and smart-phone-enabled automated payment systems that allow the users to reserve parking slot in advance. The systems identify the exact state of a parking space, if vacant or occupied, and examines and transmits information to various sources, which include mobile applications, signage and web-based applications.

The parking systems involve a wide range of technologies and equipment that suits to various parking lots. The parking technologies can be designed and modified as per the requirements of various parking spaces available. Residential buildings and complexes have limited flow of passenger cars and SUVs although places like hospitals, shopping malls and corporate hubs have a large number of vehicles coming and exiting from the parking areas on a regular basis. Therefore, the demand for smart parking systems is increasing significantly. The smart parking systems uses well-improvised technologies and equipment for consistent operation during the forecast period (2017-2023). The systems are expected to expand its reach from parking at shopping malls and company parking to various multiple platforms, including public parking by giving parking information, based on cost in real time. Additionally, smart parking systems play a major role in reducing the CO2 emission and help traffic movement in the city more efficiently.

Market Dynamics

The global smart parking systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, to reach $4,800 million by 2023. The parking sensors have emerged as the largest segment in the global smart parking systems market. In 2016, Asia-Pacific was among the fastest growing markets, due to growing awareness of end-users about smart parking systems in the region. With the sudden surge in the number of passenger cars in China and India, initiatives taken by different state governments such as smart cities mission is expected to develop better parking and traffic management solutions in India. Due to huge adoption of parking management systems in different cities of Europe, the region dominated the global smart parking systems in 2016. Under the market segmentation by technology, the parking sensor dominated the market as compared to other components in the global smart parking systems market in 2016; however, the steering angle sensors is growing at a faster rate than other technologies.

The government initiatives toward the adoption of smart parking systems is one of the major factors driving the smart parking systems market. The demand from upcoming smart cities is expected to drive the global market. With the growing number of hospitals, shopping complexes and corporate hubs, the demand for smart parking systems is increasing. Another important factor driving the market is easy accessibility of smart parking systems, its economic nature and ability to reduce carbon footprints in the atmosphere. It accesses and maps the status of vacant parking spaces from any location through mobile-based apps or web browser.

Competitive Landscape

The global smart parking market reported a consolidated structure in 2016, where the market is led by a few global players. The key regional players operating in the market include Valeo S.A., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Cubic Corporation and TKH Group-Park Assist.

