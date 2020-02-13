Global Smart Parking System Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Parking System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Parking System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Smart Parking System is the most invented parking system that is designed to improve parking efficiency, customer experience. It is also aimed to improve environmental damages. Smart parking system includes a lot of components such as Smart pay station, parking guidance, automotive parking lot, etc.

On-Street smart parking system includes smart pay station that connected to smart phone and on-street whole parking system that can inform customers the latest parking space information.

Off-Street smart parking system means the indoor parking lot management system. This kind of system include automotive parking system that allows customers to spend less time on parking and finding spaces. Moreover, it also includes that integrated parking management system that ease the parking payment process.

This study considers the Smart Parking System value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On-Street

Off-Street

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Government Use

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

3M

Amano Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Thales

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Nortech Control Systems Limited

Siemens

Swarco AG

Fujica

Imtech

Xerox Corporation

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Parking System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Parking System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Parking System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Parking System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Parking System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Parking System Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Smart Parking System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Parking System Segment by Type

2.2.1 CRM

2.2.2 Promotions

2.2.3 Pushed Content

Chapter Three: Global Smart Parking System by Players

3.1 Global Smart Parking System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart Parking System Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart Parking System Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Smart Parking System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

Chapter Four: Smart Parking System by Regions

4.1 Smart Parking System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Parking System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Parking System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Parking System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking System Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Smart Parking System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Smart Parking System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Smart Parking System Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

…..Continued

