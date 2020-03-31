Smart Oven Market – Expanding at a CAGR of 20.3% with Highest Growth Opportunities as Consumers Prefer

Increase in urban population, rise in disposable income, and rising working population in emerging economies are contributing to the changing lifestyle of individuals. This changing lifestyle has continuously encouraged users to look for convenient home and kitchen appliances which complements their living standards. Smart ovens provide safety, convenience, timely alerts, reduction in waste, and runs on remote access which helps consumers to operate it from any location. Improved living standards have significantly contributed to the growth of the smart oven market. The market is expected to see a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.

Technology in the kitchen has evolved as a savior for the new generation. Interoperation of appliances is the next big thing. Smart kitchen is a result of this interoperation. Smart oven or the kitchen of the future helps to make smarter decisions when it comes to daily cooking. The emergence of smart homes is aiding the growth of smart appliances like smart ovens which can be connected to an individual’s smart phone and monitored remotely.

With advances in technology, the smart oven market is expected to undergo significant developments, thereby influencing consumers purchase intentions. One of the major features of a smart oven is that it can be remotely controlled by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Penetration of improved network infrastructure has encouraged consumers to opt for wireless and technologically advanced products. This is mostly for the convenience factor. Smart oven offers its users security, comfortable living, easy usage, and other added features.

The smart oven market has been segmented on the basis of type, structure type, connectivity, capacity, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market has been segmented into single function and multiple function. Based on structure type, the market has been segmented into built-in and counter top. Based on connectivity, the market has been segmented into Bluetooth, WI-Fi, NFC, and others.

Based on capacity (liters), the market has been segmented into 20–25, 26–30, and above 30.By application, the smart oven markets classified into residential and commercial. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline.

Geographically, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of value and volume shipments in the smart oven industry. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. Companies profiled in the global smart oven market include GE Appliances, Breville Group Limited, Electrolux, Samsung, Candy Hoover Group S.r.l., BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Dacor, Inc., Haier Inc., LG Electronics, Tovala, and Sub-ZeroGroup, Inc.

The global smart oven market is segmented as below:

Global Smart Oven Market, by Type

Single Function

Multiple Function

Global Smart Oven Market, by Structure Type

Built-in

Counter Top

Global Smart Oven Market, by Connectivity

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

NFC

Others

Global Smart Oven Market, by Capacity

20 – 25

26 – 30

Above 30

Global Smart Oven Market, by Application